Shocking truth behind NRL player refusal to get vaccination

Leading medical professionals are pleading with Titans star Bryce Cartwright to reconsider his decision to reject a request to be vaccinated against the flu.

Leading medical professionals are pleading with Titans star Bryce Cartwright to reconsider his decision to reject a request to be vaccinated against the flu.

LEADING Gold Coast medical professionals are pleading with Titans NRL star Bryce Cartwright to reconsider his decision to reject a code-wide request to be vaccinated against the flu.

An NRL official said this week that as part of Project Apollo to relaunch the season, all players would be required to be vaccinated before returning to play.

Shannon Boyd and Bryce Cartwright of the Titans arrive at the Titans High Performance Centre on May 04, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. NRL Players are gathering for team meeting ahead of a return to training in the lead up to the NRL's return to play date of May 28th. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The back-rower is already a known anti-vaxxer, Cartwright's wife Shanelle opening up last year on social media about their decision not to immunise their two children.

Cartwright has informed Titans officials he will refuse to comply with the vaccination request and will be forced to explain his stance to the league.

Bond University Associate Professor of Biomedical Sciences Dr Lotti Tajouri said Cartwright was putting himself at a "frightening" risk as Australia prepares to enter flu season while also dealing with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are confronted with an unknown virus, the coronavirus, and we're coming up to flu season," he said.

"We really don't know what is going to happen with a co-infection of COVID-19 and the flu and that is frightening.

"There is a huge question mark in the whole scientific community and a lot of fear in the medical system.

"The immune system might not be able to cope with that.

"If we have an existing vaccine against flu vaccine, vaccinating individuals is going to give us an advantage and give room for the immune system to fight the COVID-19 virus."

Bryce Cartwright of the Titans looks on during the round 2 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium on March 22, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Dr Tajouri said he held concerns for Cartwright should be co-infected with both viruses and stressed that unprecedented times called for challenging personal decisions.

"Having both viruses in the body and being a young individual doesn't mean you will escape without consequences," he said.

"This individual must ask himself if it is the right time to say no to vaccination because of the unprecedented nature of the current situation."

Dr Tajouri also urged the NRL to consider smartphones a crucial consideration of any biosecurity plan.

Bond University researchers have found smartphones can harbour a staggering cocktail of live germs, including Covid, and are advising users to regularly decontaminate devices.

Originally published as Shocking truth behind Titan's refusal to get vaccination