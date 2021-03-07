Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Bowen man was taken to hopsital with a gunshot wound to his leg following a shooting overnight.
A Bowen man was taken to hopsital with a gunshot wound to his leg following a shooting overnight.
Crime

SHOOTING: Bowen man wounded after gun fired into home

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
7th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Bowen man was shot overnight after an unknown offender fired a gun into a home.

However the victim is refusing to talk to police.

Multiple triple-0 calls were made after a gunshot was heard just after midnight on Sunday.

A man in his 50s was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition with a bullet wound to his leg.

More stories:

Two children stung by jellyfish off Mackay beach

CONTAGIOUS: Parents warned over infectious disease outbreak

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man had been inside the home when he was injured by small calibre rounds at 12.04am.

He confirmed the shooter had been standing outside and fired into the home.

The man, who was hit, will not speak to police about the incident.

It is unknown how many times he was shot.

"It's not the wild west, we can't have people running around firing shots," the QPS spokesman said.

Investigations are continuing.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

bowen crime bowen hospital bowen shooting mackay crime mackay hospital and health service mackay whitsunday crime queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Premium Content SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Parenting Queensland parents are aborting babies that are not their preferred gender, with one doctor revealing some then expect a gender-selection miracle.

        Huge crowds put Warwick’s Scottish heritage on the map

        Premium Content Huge crowds put Warwick’s Scottish heritage on the map

        News Bagpipes, westies and more: Catch all the fun from Warwick Caledonian Society’s...

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Travel Jetstar has just launched their “Return for Free” domestic flight sale, with some...

        OVERNIGHT STEAL SPREE: Store break-in, car theft and more

        Premium Content OVERNIGHT STEAL SPREE: Store break-in, car theft and more

        Crime Motorcycles, cars stolen while an alleged Warwick drink drinker is charged...