Shooting victim named, recovering after emergency surgery

Rakayia Dawson, 20, was shot by two men.

THE victim of a Rangeville shooting attack Wednesday morning is recovering in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery to remove part of his bowel.

Rakayia Dawson, 20, was yesterday in a stable condition in Toowoomba Hospital recovering from surgery after he was shot by two men believed to still be at large in the city.

Mr Dawson was shot twice with different weapons - a .22 rifle and a shotgun - after he allegedly confronted two men outside the Rangeville home about 1am Wednesday.

Police continue to probe the possible motive behind the shocking attack.

Rangeville shooting victim Rakayia Dawson, 20. CONTRIBUTED/FACEBOOK

Two children, believed to be the owners of toys seen in the front yard of the home, and a woman were at the address at the time, but were not injured.

Police meanwhile carried out a number of raids as part of the manhunt for the men behind the shooting.

Properties in Glenvale and Rockville were raided as police executed search warrants on at least five homes as part of investigations into the shooting.

A number of people were arrested and interviewed by police.

Specialist police including the Special Emergency Response Team were brought in to assist with the investigations.

Two men spent yesterday in police custody but had not been charged by late afternoon.

It followed the arrest of a Brisbane man, 23, alleged to have been involved in the incident.

It is not believed the man is one of the shooting suspects.

The man was arrested outside a school late Wednesday afternoon.

A shortened-barrel firearm, believed to be a shotgun, was recovered from a white car intercepted by police late Wednesday afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing as to whether it was the same vehicle used as a getaway car from the Curzon St home.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Dave Isherwood yesterday would not be drawn on whether two other people taken into custody on Wednesday had been charged, but confirmed police were "pro-actively looking for offenders" in relation to the Rangeville shooting.

"At this point in time police are conducting investigations in order to locate suspects linked to the Rangeville incident," Det. Insp. Isherwood said.

"As a result of that investigation which is ongoing, a number of persons have been located.

"Search warrants were executed on a number of addresses but at this point in time inquiries and investigations are continuing."

Police have renewed an appeal for information relating to the shooting incident which rocked the suburban street.

Police believe it was a targeted shooting incident.

