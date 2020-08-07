SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

HANDCRAFTED: Find out where you can buy quality, locally made goods on the Southern Downs.

THERE’S no need to turn to the big brands when there are so many thoughtfully crafted products right here on the Southern Downs.

This considered edit hopes to highlight ten such sellers, barely scratching the surface of the online marketplace hidden away in people’s homes.

Support local families and keep your cash in Warwick by purchasing from these talented individuals, who offer everything from quirky accessories to proper, well priced furniture.

Adorable clay platypus by Jillian McCulloch.

Ceramic creatures

Studio J Ceramics was founded by Warwick woman Jillian McCulloch in August and features charming sculptures of native Australian animals.

Jillian describes herself as a beginner potter inspired by the natural world and “making critters”.

For further information, including prices, postage and timelines, email Jillian at studiojceramics@gmail.com or visit her Facebook page.

Leah's Creative Glass Designs.

Glass jewellery design

Nature, too, is the inspiration for jewellery designer Leah Kelly, founder of Leah’s Creative Glass Designs.

The Allora woman has signed on to host a glass bead making workshop for the CCART Trail this year, but also offers a range of ready made jewellery perfect for a special gift.

Leah said each piece she makes represents a moment in time, a feeling or experience.

To find out more or make a booking for her workshop, click here.

Handmade dunny for a true conversation starter.

Bring the outhouse inside

There is something curiously endearing about a miniature Aussie dunny, as sold online by Joanne Daley.

Joanne said her dad makes the conversation starters from scratch, crafting everything from the doors that open and shut, to the spider that sits on the seats.

For more information, click here.

Jennifer Claire Crawford burns custom images onto chopping boards

Personalised chopping boards

Jennifer Claire Crawford creates custom chopping boards from her home at The Hermitage. Each board is made to order with a personalised image of the customer’s choice burned into its surface, making it a great gifting option.

Postage is available and price varies depending on the complexity of the design.

For more information, find Jennifer on Facebook.

Cassidee Curtis is selling a colourful collection of handcrafted macramé.

Macramé pot plant holders

Macramé has made a big comeback in recent years, but the art of weaving and knotting can be difficult to master. For those who seek the look without the fuss, Cassidee Curtis from Allora makes pot plant holders in a variety of colours and sizes, and even branches out to wall hangings occasionally.

For more information, check out her Facebook.

Homemade larder constructed by Kate Pope.

Pallet furniture

Kate Pope from Stanthorpe recycles wooden pallets into functional and stylish pieces of furniture, creating everything from kitchen larders to bin boxes.

Prices start at $60 and vary according to the item.

For more information, check out her posts on Facebook.

Jacqueline Heppleston’s masks have been in high demand.

Face masks

Face masks have become a government-mandated staple in Victoria, but in Queensland they remain an optional safeguard against the spread of all airborne viruses. For those wanting to protect themselves, Jacqueline Heppleston makes cotton, machine-washable masks with four layers for just $10.

For more information, see her Facebook ad here.

Polymer clay earrings from Six Siblings Studio.

Quirky, trendy jewellery

Warwick mum Chrissy Alley has quite the talent for jewellery making, with a wide variety of on trend designs available through her shop Six Siblings Studio.

The shop sells predominantly earrings, offering polymer clay creations that cater for both the quirky and the conservative.

For more information, visit the website.

Nathan Worssell builds industrial-style shelves and furniture.

Wood furniture and shelving

Nathan Worssell, also from Warwick, makes wooden furniture and shelving with a distinct industrial feel.

Everything is crafted from scratch, and prices start at just $20.

For more information, visit him on Facebook.

Peta Murphy uses incredibly realistic flowers to make cake toppers that will last.

Flower cake toppers

Your wedding cake topper can last forever with the clever floral creations of Peta Murphy from Wedding & Events Warwick.

Peta uses high-end, real-touch flowers and can make the toppers to fit any sized cake.

For more information, visit her website.