Shopper brawls at Rose City, gets shirtless at Hungry Jack’s

A Warwick mum of two has pleaded guilty to a string of offences, including brawling outside Rose City Shoppingworld and abusing police after taking her top off.

Kylie Marie Allen threw herself into a fight between about six people in September last year, with her and another woman pulling each other’s hair and rolling around on the ground.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told Warwick Magistrates Court young children were witness to the brawl, which involved people swinging around scooters and “bouncing around like idiots”.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

In a separate incident in January this year, Allen became agitated and took her shirt off while at Hungry Jack’s

Sgt Wiggan said officers attended and Allen unleashed a barrage of obscenities on the police, telling them they were “c---suckers” and “f---wits” and refusing repeated requests for her to put her shirt back on. She was arrested and taken to the watch-house.

That same month Allen attended her partner’s ex-girlfriend’s home to retrieve his property.

When they were denied access to the house, Allen kicked in a car door and rear panel, damaging the vehicle.

Allen was also found in possession of the restricted drug Lyrica, marijuana, a bong and a pipe at times police attended her home

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said her client avoided jail over the earlier stabbing incident “by the skin of her teeth”, and had since made real efforts toward rehabilitation.

Ms Hine said the 26-year-old had stopped using ice after developing a drug habit at a young age.

Magistrate Julian Noud acknowledged Allen was responding well to parole, which he noted she had been sentenced to after the latest round of offending.

Allen pleaded guilty to obstructing police, affray, contravening a police requirement, possessing a restricted drug, possessing marijuana and two counts of possessing drug utensils.

She was placed on probation for two years.