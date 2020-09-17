Shoppers outraged by Ooshie shortage

An Australia-wide Ooshie shortage has sent some Woolworths shoppers in a frenzy to try to get their hands on the latest Disney+ Ooshies.

Just a few weeks into the Disney+ Ooshie promotion, Woolworths has already run out in stores across Australia.

A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed that while Disney+ Ooshie stock may have dwindled in some stores due to popularity, the supermarket is quickly working to top up stock levels.

Replenished stock has been dispatched and will be available in the next day or two, a Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au.

"We're thrilled Woolworths customers are enjoying our Disney+ Ooshies and we've seen enormous demand across the country since we launched the program," the Woolworths spokesperson said.

"Some stores have seen spikes in redemption over the last few days and we are working to replenish their stock in the days ahead. We thank customers for their patience and understanding given the popularity of the Disney+ Ooshies."

A limited edition ‘ultra rare’ Woolworths Disney+ Ooshie sent eBay bidders into a frenzy, selling for a huge figure following 56 bids.

One customer on Queensland's Sunshine Coast who claims she's owed 16 Ooshies from a shop took to Woolworths' Facebook page.

"Oh no, your Caloundra store has run out of Ooshies. I just called the store to find out why they were not supplied on my online order. Can anyone from head office tell me when more stock is arriving?"

Another wrote: "Very disappointed in receiving no Ooshies for two weeks in a row … out of stock?"

Woolworths confirmed that stock will be replenished in the next day and customers can check with the service desk at their local Woolworths to confirm availability as stock varies by store and state or territory.

