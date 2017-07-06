Shoppers start your spending

ALLY opened in a flurry of excitement yesterday with plenty of bargain hunters eager to take advantage of the new store's grand opening 20% off sale.

Racks were lined and ready for rummaging, a steady line snaked back from the counter as shoppers waited patiently to make their purchases.

Ally regional manager Jodie Walker was very pleased with the amount of people passing through the door on opening day.

She said it was especially exciting considering there was still more development yet to be completed at Rose City Shoppingworld.

"It's good to have in mind that when that opens, there'll be even more people," she said.

Mrs Walker said the new store would offer more variety to Warwick.

"A lot of feedback we've had is that there hasn't been a lot of clothing for younger girls at a good price," she said.

"We cater to everyone, there's basics, knitwear, jeans.

"If you want to go out at night or during the day we've got everything."

Alannah Pearson was one of the shoppers eager to check out the new store.

Having shopped at Ally in Toowoomba, she said she liked the new fashion styles that would now be on offer in Warwick.

"We don't have many teenage shops," she said.

"I think this is where my pay cheques will go."

The 20% off sale will continue at the new store today, including full price and discounted items.