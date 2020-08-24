Shortened firearm stashed in drug trafficker’s manhole

STASHED AWAY: A police raid at Ricky Dean Thompson’s place of residence found the weapon stashed in the roof.

STASHED AWAY: A police raid at Ricky Dean Thompson’s place of residence found the weapon stashed in the roof.

POLICE found a shortened gun stashed in the roof of a Warwick drug trafficker’s home, in a matter a magistrate has described as “concerning”.

Ricky Dean Thompson was asleep in his bed on July 13 last year when police officers raided the house he lives in with his parents and partner.

Officers located an electric grinder containing remnants of marijuana, scales and a large metal pipe.

A search in the roofspace uncovered the firearm wrapped in cling wrap stashed inside a plastic shopping bag.

Thompson denied any knowledge of the gun, but police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said surveillance of jail phones indicated the Warwick man was the owner.

The 27-year-old spent almost a year in jail while awaiting sentence for drug trafficking and other drug and stealing offences. He was released in June this year.

In sentencing him for the latest offences, Magistrate Julian Noud said he took into account the matters before him could have been dealt with alongside the previous charges.

Thompson pleaded guilty to possessing firearms illegally and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

He was convicted but not further punished.

“It is not to say I am not imposing any punishment, but I am taking into account what you would have got if these matters were dealt with in the Supreme Court,” Magistrate Noud said.

“It is concerning to me that someone who pleads guilty to serious drug offences has possession of firearms.”

RELATED NEWS:

Lovers split meth profits to fuel addiction

22 people appearing in court today

Calls to decriminalise drugs for kid crooks