Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man driving along a road claims a shot fired at his car came from another vehicle that had earlier been seen driving erratically.
A man driving along a road claims a shot fired at his car came from another vehicle that had earlier been seen driving erratically.
Crime

Shot fired at ute during afternoon drive-by

by Shiloh Payne
15th Apr 2020 9:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a shot was fired into a car as it travelled along a Brisbane road.

At around 1pm on Wednesday a silver Audi travelling southbound on Gympie Arterial Rd at Bald Hills, on the city's northside, was spotted driving dangerously.

The car, which contained four occupants, pulled up beside a white Colorado ute near the Pine Rivers Bridge.

The 24-year-old driver of the ute claims one of the occupants pointed a firearm out the window of the Audi and shot at his vehicle just before the Linkfield Rd overpass.

The Audi then allegedly sped away and the ute driver pulled over and saw what appeared to be a bullet hole in the rear left passenger door of his vehicle.

He drove to the Carseldine police station where a bullet was found in the car.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who noticed a silver Audi travelling in the area, or with dashcam footage to contact police.

Originally published as Shot fired at ute during afternoon drive-by

police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man terrorised with knife, gun in violent alleged robbery

        premium_icon Man terrorised with knife, gun in violent alleged robbery

        News It’s alleged two men tormented their victim with a knife and firearm over a period of hours before fleeing to Granite Belt address.

        HAIRSTYLE HORRORS: Stylists warn of DIY dangers

        premium_icon HAIRSTYLE HORRORS: Stylists warn of DIY dangers

        News WARWICK stylists describe “epic fails” from box dyes and botched cuts, with hair...

        Southern Downs chemists prepare for coronavirus vaccine

        premium_icon Southern Downs chemists prepare for coronavirus vaccine

        News CHANGES to state protocols set to impact local pharmacies.

        “Historic” council meeting streamed to thousands

        premium_icon “Historic” council meeting streamed to thousands

        Council News PANDEMIC pushes SDRC proceedings online, where demand drives video quality into...