Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Comanchero bikie Shane Ross found dead in Gold Coast bushland
Crime

Shots fired at home inside gated community

by Elise Williams
10th Nov 2020 9:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Detectives are investigating after multiple bullets were fired at the front door of a Gold Coast home early this morning.

Just after 1am, police were called to a gated community at Seawind Rd in Coomera Waters after reports someone had fired "multiple" bullets at the front door of one of the homes.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, no one was injured during the incident.

The spokeswoman confirmed "a number of projectiles" had been shot at the door.

It remains unclear how the person or people involved gained access to the private community.

It's also unknown whether this was a targeted attack.

Police are continuing their investigations.

Originally published as Shots fired at home inside gated community

More Stories

editors picks gold coast shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Warwick court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        KEY DEBATES: 5 sources of contention for SDRC

        Premium Content KEY DEBATES: 5 sources of contention for SDRC

        Council News Progress of a $1.9 million drag strip, street name disputes, and more. These are...

        Popular Killarney hiking spot closed off

        Premium Content Popular Killarney hiking spot closed off

        Environment What a $55k revamp to this family-friendly favourite means for you. DETAILS INSIDE:...

        PUB PUNCH-ON: Warwick man in court over bar fight

        Premium Content PUB PUNCH-ON: Warwick man in court over bar fight

        Crime Escalating tensions spilled over into alcohol-fuelled violence, with the man...