Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investiagting a shooting at Guildford in Sydney’s west. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Police are investiagting a shooting at Guildford in Sydney’s west. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Shots fired at home with six kids inside

by Hannah Moore
2nd Jul 2020 7:48 AM

A 17-year-old girl has been injured after gunshots were fired at a home in Guildford, in Sydney's west, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were called to Woodstock St just after 5am to reports of a shooting.

Eight people, including six children, were home at the time. A 17-year-old girl was lacerated by some broken glass but did not require medical treatment.

Police are investigating whether the attack was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Do you know more? Email hannah.moore1@news.com.au

Originally published as Shots fired at home with six kids inside

More Stories

crime family shooting sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ONE YEAR ON: Warwick East rises strong from fire’s ashes

        premium_icon ONE YEAR ON: Warwick East rises strong from fire’s ashes

        News School community relives events that rocked the town and reveals what’s next in the recovery process.

        Mum caught carrying 32cm blade and meth pipe

        premium_icon Mum caught carrying 32cm blade and meth pipe

        Crime The 21-year-old was sprung by police officers in a Warwick shopping centre.

        ‘Forgotten’ drought hits Southern Downs farming families

        premium_icon ‘Forgotten’ drought hits Southern Downs farming families

        News Donations do little to curb growing uncertainty about national drought response.

        Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        premium_icon Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are gearing up for capacity this weekend