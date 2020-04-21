Shots fired: Pennisi responds to ex-mayor’s criticism

NEW Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi has chosen to take the high road after he and his new council colleagues were the subject of criticism levelled at them by former mayor Tracy Dobie.

Cr Pennisi was ushered in as new mayor after winning the local government election, beating Ms Dobie by more than 1600 votes.

Speaking for the first time about the election after being ousted, Ms Dobie claimed Cr Pennisi was only worried about “what benefits him personally”.

“He has demonstrated for many years that his only focus is on what benefits him personally,” she told the Clifton Courier.

“Unfortunately, he has been joined on council by a number of others with the same motivation, making for a mirror-image of the dysfunctional council that was in place during the period of 2012-2016.

“This will have a detrimental impact on our council, on our region; and our residents will bear the cost,” Ms Dobie said.

Cr Pennisi said his focus was solely on getting the region through life during and after COVID-19.

Former Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie.

“My focus is on the end game and not about being vindictive or bitter,” he said.

“The focus has got to be on moving forward … eat this elephant one bite at a time.

“I’m very excited about the future though.”

One issue Cr Pennisi was keen to discuss were perceived conflicts of interest that have reared their head since he was elected.

Cr Pennisi has a number of ongoing cases with the Office of the Independent Assessor.

“I have always declared my conflicts of interest and also made it public every time I had formal complaints lodged against me,” he said.

“I’ve never hid behind it. So far none of them have had any substance.”

Ms Dobie also told the Clifton Courier she achieved everything she set out to.

“I was elected in 2016 on a platform primarily of reforming our council: getting councillors to work together, paying down debt, reducing rate increases, and bringing our council into the 21st century.

“I achieved all of that,” she said.

While Ms Dobie is less than impressed by the new council, Cr Pennisi said they were desperate to get to work.

“All I can say about this new group of people is they are enthusiastic. They are ready to get on with the job,” he said.

“So far they’ve been professional in everything they’ve done.

“We’re all looking forward to the next four years.”

Council’s first proper meeting will be held next Wednesday, April 29.

Cr Pennisi said it will again be conducted via video-link.