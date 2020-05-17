‘Should know better’: Premier slams Rocky nurse

AS CHIEF Health Officer Jeanette Young prepares to travel to Rockhampton as part of an investigation into why a Rockhampton training nurse continued to attend work after being tested for COVID-19, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had a stern message for the nurse involved.

Speaking in Brisbane today, Premier Palaszczuk labelled the nurse's actions as 'unacceptable'.

"It is not acceptable for anyone who is sick in this particular pandemic to go to work if they are sick. The Chief Health Officer has been very clear, if you are sick, stay at home," Premier Palaszczuk said.

"It is very clear and honestly, a nurse should know better.

"Look what we have seen with a person turning up to work sick, and turning up to work after being tested. It is not acceptable."

Premier Palaszczuk also confirmed an inquiry would take place into the matter.

She said matters such as why the nurse was allowed to work while sick, and after being tested for COVID-19, as well as any staffing issues at the centre, would be 'looked at in greater detail'.

Ms Palaszczuk said the situation in Rockhampton was being monitored very closely, but thankfully, tests for 235 staff and residents at the North Rockhampton Nursing Center had returned negative results.

"Tomorrow I am sending the Deputy Premier who is the Health Minister and the Chief Health Officer to Rockhampton. They'll be going there to be on the ground just to make sure everything is going okay," Premier Palaszczuk said.

"Can I thank the incredible job that our ambulance crews did yesterday as well. There were about eight crews involved transferring 35 people out of that home.

"So 235 staff and residents at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre have been tested and found to be negative. We are still awaiting 37 tests that are outstanding but honestly we are very relieved with the news that we are hearing at the moment."

She said a further six close contacts of the nurse's had been identified, tested and all returned negative results.

"But once again we are urging people in Rockhampton if they have any symptoms, to please go and get tested because we want to just absolutely make sure that everything is under control," Premier Palaszczuk said.

"Our rapid response unit is working incredibly well, we have been planning for this and it worked like clock work.

"We have also set up a second fever clinic at the CQUnivserity North Rockhampton clinic."

Across Queensland there were no new cases recorded overnight and there are just 12 active cases remaining in the state.