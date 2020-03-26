SHOW MUST GO ON: School musical goes on without audience

THEY’D been planning their senior musical since last year, but when the time came for Scots PGC students to take their final bow, there was no roar of applause as the show went ahead, without an audience.

The musical, Changing Minds, featuring year 7-12 students was due to premiere on the May long weekend but the college, facing uncertainty about how longer they would have a physical classroom, decided to bring it forward to one final dress rehearsal on Wednesday.

SCOTS PGC College marketing officer Helen Bohm said it was nice to recognise the hard work of students in some way, given the current “tricky times.”

“It’s nice to have a little piece of normal still,” she said.

“ With everything happening it’s important for kids to realise they can come to school and still have a bit of normal life.

“While their parents or school mates couldn’t watch, it did recognise the work the cast and crewmates put in.”

Now that students have taken their curtain call, many were heading online, amid Thursday’s state announcement that ‘student-free’ days would start from March 30.

Ms Bohm said the school had been constantly updating its technology to prepare for the decision.

“We’ve just been taking the advice of the State Government and we are already committed to what learning from home looks like,” she said.

“The teachers have put in lots of effort to resources and we’re all banding together and doing what we need to do.”