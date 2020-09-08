SHOW OF FAITH: Church’s annual fair goes ahead, with twist

ALL SMILES: Mary Young, Michelle Wixted and Scott Young at one of the 22 stalls at the Warwick Uniting Church Spring Fair in 2018. Picture: Gerard Walsh

ONE of the Warwick community’s biggest spring events has been confirmed, with an innovative twist to make sure the pandemic won’t get in the way.

The Warwick Uniting Church’s annual Spring Fair will be held next month and spread across October 10, 17, and 24 to ensure compliance with coronavirus restrictions.

The first weekend will be devoted to “trash and treasure” stalls, the second focused on plants and craft, and the third and final weekend will showcase books and produce.

After the cancellation of many events, Warwick Uniting Church chairman Sue Campbell said it was a relief to see her group’s annual labour of love get off the ground.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to pick up on our plans and not abandon them entirely,” Mrs Campbell said.

“We’ve pretty much got all the things we usually have at the Spring Fair, except people need to sit down to eat their food, use hand sanitiser, and things like that.”

“We can have up to 500 people, and while we don’t think we’ll get that many, it’s usually very busy – we think the rain and gardening craze will make the plant stall a major drawcard.”

Ann-Maree Clark, Jonno Cowan, Margaret Kelly and Marilyn Roper at the Warwick Uniting Church Spring Fair in 2018. Picture: Gerard Walsh

The fair is part of the Uniting Church’s build-up to their mammoth 150th anniversary event, which will be celebrated in a suite of events throughout October and November.

Mrs Campbell hoped the milestone would encourage residents to reflect on their own and the community’s growth.

“One hundred and fiftiy years ago, Warwick was just a blip, and the church was a much more significant part of society than it is now,” Mrs Campbell said.

“We are remembering the last 150 years, rejoicing in that, and renewing and moving onto the next phase.”

