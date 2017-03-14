Show organisers expect record crowd

RECORD ROLL UP: Equestrian events at the Warwick Show have attracted strong entry numbers this year.

WARWICK Show organisers are putting the finishing touches on this year's extravaganza, with around 6000 people expected through the gates.

After weeks of activity preparing the events, displays, rides, food stalls, livestock entries and giveaways for the crowds, the gates open next Friday for the three-day event.

Aside from the classic exhibits, there will be several historic displays to celebrate the event's 150th year, including a photo competition, vintage car showcase and several memorabilia collections.

Warwick Show committee chairman John Wilson said passionate organisers, farmers, schools and almost 500 volunteers were behind what he believes will be the best show yet.

"We are preparing for a record urnout with crowds expected to be up from 4500 to 6000 on the back of the buzz around the 150th year, more events and displays and cooler weather,” Mr Wilson said.

"Already, there are very large numbers for sheep and equestrian entries and it's great to see that it's the biggest year we have had for young judges partaking.”

He said there were a whopping 730 classes for show horses and 150 for horticulture this year.

"A lot of organisation has been done by the show stewards into making better use of the grounds to cater for more events and displays so we expect the bigger crowds to continue beyond this year,” Mr Wilson said.

He urged showgoers to head online to see where events and displays were being held as they may be in different locations than previous years.

"Friday, which is the show holiday, will be a crowd pleaser with the official show opening and dignitaries and then on Saturday there will be petrol voucher giveaways.”

United Petroleum has partnered with the show and will be giving away six $50 fuel vouchers and one lucky winner will also get a $1500 fuel voucher.

WARWICK SHOW

Where:Warwick Showgrounds, 18 Kingsford St

When: Events start from Friday 7.30am

Cost: Adults $12, students $7, pensioners $7, children $3. Free entry for under 14s on Friday. Sunday free entry for all