Show royalty prepares for official duties

AT A gala event at the Warwick Showgrounds on Friday night, 19-year-old Tracey Madsen was crowned the 2017 Miss Warwick Showgirl.

Miss Madsen, receptionist at the Warwick Daily News, took the crown after judges handed down their decisions with Angela Krahe coming runner-up Warwick Showgirl and Emma Mills winning the Warwick Show Rural Ambassador award.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society show president John Wilson said the show ball on Saturday night was a fantastic start to the 150th annual show.

"We also had more than 15 showgirls from the past at the ball,” he said.

"Each one gave a short speech and it showed that the quality of the people in this district is amazing,”

Miss Madsen said she decided to enter the competition in January.

"I had always been thinking about doing it,” she said.

"I thought the 150th year would be a great time to enter.

"I didn't really know what I was doing, I threw my hat in the ring and went for it.”

Miss Madsen said she didn't enter the competition thinking she would win.

"It was more about the experience,” she said.

"It was a great confidence booster and I made a lot of new friends in the process.”

It will be a busy weekend ahead for our new Showgirl, beginning with early events on Friday morning.

"At 6pm on Friday I'll be involved in the official opening with the Governor General Peter Cosgrove,” she said.

"That's a great opportunity.

"Throughout the weekend, I'll get around and talk to everyone and hopefully inspire some young women to enter the Miss Showgirl in the future.

In two weeks Miss Madsen is off to Toowoomba to compete for the Miss Darling Downs Showgirl title.

Also in the near future she'll be jetting off to New Zealand thanks to Helloworld, her prize for winning Miss Warwick Showgirl 2017.