Show season heats up

TOP JOB: Judge Lachlan Mansbridge and Lyndon Frey show Jingo at the Gatton Show.

ONE of Inglewood's top sheep studs has taken another show title as the Royal Brisbane nears.

Lyndon Frey from Silverdale Dorset Stud won champion ram with polldorset ram Jingos at the Gatton Show on July 20-22.

Stud manager Tracey Bennett said the crew was now preparing to take on the fierce competition at the Ekka next month.

"We had a successful day at Gatton taking out not only champion ram but also champion breeders group with our dorset horn team. We are prepping frantically for The Brisbane RNA and taking a whopping 29 head of sheep over three breeds there,” she said.

Mr Frey took at the supreme champion ram at last year's Ekka.