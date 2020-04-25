Show Society lights up the dawn

LIGHTING UP THE DAWN: 2020 Showgirl Jess Carey and Rodeo Queen Mikyla Hogno honoured ANZACs at the Showgrounds this morning.

THERE wasn't a dry eye at the Warwick Showgrounds this morning as the Show Society livestreamed a special ANZAC Service through Facebook.

The stream was brought to life by Rodeo Queen Mikyla Hogno, Showgirl Jess Carey and marketing and events co-ordinator Teilah McKelvey who only planned it the night before.

"It all happened yesterday afternoon, we had to get someone to fix the loudspeaker in the arena, and I asked the girls to be involved," Mrs McKelvey said.

"Jess memorised the ode word for word and Mikyla rode her horse around the arena in a Lighthorse tribute which was beautiful to see as the sun came up."

Miss Hogno said she jumped at the chance, as it was a particularly meaningful ANZAC Day for her and her family this year.

"My Great Grandmother Billie (Wilma) Ayles just turned 99 years old and she was a Morse code operator during WWII with the WAAAF," she said.

FOR GRANDMA: Billie Ayles was a morsecoder during WWII. At 99 years old, she still honours the day proudly.

"It's a really cool and different type of story that you wouldn't hear about as much as the Digger or the Lighthorse Regiment.

"Having that family connection really reminds you how lucky you are they worked so hard to keep our country safe, she's a great example of an Australian."

After missing out on her 99th birthday celebrations, Miss Hogno said she could only imagine how disappointed her Great Grandmother wold be to also miss out on her 'favourite day of the year'.

"She went to the march every year and she actually won't have reception so doesn't know I got to ride this morning so hopefully I get to tell her today," she said.

"I've never gotten to do that before, so it was very special."