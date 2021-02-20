Menu
SUGAR HIGH: Cleodora Broadhurst is all smiles at the 2021 Killarney Show.
Community

SHOW TIME: Epic gallery from the 2021 Killarney Show

Tessa Flemming
10th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
Killarney was the place to be for dozens of showgoers today looking for an adrenaline rush and a celebration of agriculture.

Despite the drizzly start, Killarney soon put on its best face attracting people statewide to check out our horse competitions, woodchopping and more.

If you don’t want to miss out on the fun, you can still head out to night time celebrations including a smash-up a derby and entertainment which runs until late.

Check out all the pics below:

