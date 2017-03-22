26°
Show to go on rail hail or shine

Sonja Koremans
| 22nd Mar 2017 5:00 AM
WEATHER WATCH: Albert Li, John Wilson and Deborah Curnoch inspect the Warwick showgrounds.
WEATHER WATCH: Albert Li, John Wilson and Deborah Curnoch inspect the Warwick showgrounds. Sonja Koremans

THE Warwick Show has endured wars, deadly epidemics, floods and drought without being cancelled in its 150-year history.

So organisers have not been concerned rain has been forecast during the three-day show which starts on Friday.

Warwick Show committee chairman John Wilson said the grounds and main arena were well placed to withstand heavy rain.

"There are hundreds of tonnes of sand in the main arena and no low-lying heavy soil areas where entrants are competing,” Mr Wilson said.

"It would have to rain an enormous amount for anything to be cancelled as there is a lot of undercover seating and many indoor displays in the pavilions.”

He said safety would dictate whether events were cancelled in a downpour but the show was scheduled to go ahead as it has every year.

"If it rains bring a raincoat and umbrella and get along to the show as it will be a great way to enjoy the wet weather.”

Mr Wilson said the show has had an eventful 150 years.

"We have looked back through records and thought the show may have not gone ahead during Word War 11 and the polio outbreak in the 1950s but it has been on every year which reflects how resilient the Warwick community is.

"We want that show tradition to continue.”

He said organisers expected a record turnout this year with crowds expected to be up from 4500 to 6000 on the back of the buzz around the 150th year and more events and displays.

"Already, there are very large numbers for sheep and equestrian entries and it's great to see that it's the biggest year we have had for young judges partaking.”

Mr Wilson said away from the arena, a wearable art parade would be a highlight of the show with local models parading the quirky ensembles in the Kevin Thumpkin Shed at 5pm on Friday.

"A lot of organisation has been done by the show stewards into making better use of the grounds to cater for more events and displays so we expect the bigger crowds to continue beyond this year,” Mr Wilson said.

He urged showgoers to head online to see where events and displays were being held as they may be in different locations than previous years.

"Friday, which is the show holiday, will be a crowd pleaser with the official show opening and dignitaries and then on Saturday there will be petrol voucher giveaways.”

United Petroleum has partnered with the show and will be giving away six $50 fuel vouchers and one lucky winner will also get a $1500 fuel voucher.

Yesterday, Mr Wilson welcomed UP's involvement in the show.

UP key account distribution manager Deborah Curnoch said the fuel giant would throw its support behind the region with its Up Community Card program which donates part of a registered card holder's petrol purchase to the Endeavour Foundation Learning & Lifestyle in Warwick.

"Two cents per litre purchased goes to the Endeavour Foundation Learning & Lifestyle and and another two cents per litre goes back to the card holder,” she said.

"We are launching it in Warwick as a Queensland-first to coincide with the show.”

UP representatives would be at the show to help people sign up to the program, she said.

The show is on at 18 Kingsford St with events starting at 7.30am on Friday.

Entry is adults $12, students $7, pensioners $7 and children $3.

There is free entry for under 14s on Friday and Sunday there is free entry for all.

Topics:  warwick show what's on around the region

Show to go on rail hail or shine

