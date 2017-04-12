Showcase charity bash for work for dole program

GREAT WORK: Carly Williams, Kane Ives and Tammy Austin show off some of the handy work to be auctioned off.

AT THE end of April, months of hard work from some of Warwick's work for the dole participants will all come to light with a showcase charity auction.

The participants have crafted and built many fine products including furniture, garden items, crafts, Aboriginal art, kids' toys, decorative items and much more.

Supervisor Donna Page said the participants had picked up many employable skills during their time in the course.

"Everything has been entirely made by them,” she said.

"Apart from the physical skills they've been taught, they've also learned about time management, teamwork, sense of purpose, resilience and also how to get into a routine.”

Mrs Page said items the participants have made would be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

"It all happens here at the Redbacks AFL Clubhouse on Friday, April 28 from 7pm,” she said.

"There are 12 big ticket items, some great pallet furniture and more.

"It'll be a silent auction for the smaller items, just make a bid and pop it in the tin.

"Every cent from the auction is returned to the community by way of a donation to Safe Haven, a very worthy cause and to the Redbacks, who have housed the project for the last few months.

Mrs Page said members of Safe Haven and Redbacks AFL Club would be attending the function.

"We are also about to send invitations to businesses all over town,” she said.

"Anyone and everyone is more than welcome to attend though; you might pick up something awesome for an absolute bargain.”

Mrs Page said the auction was free to attend.

"We'll have a bar running as well and there will be some finger food going round,” she said.

For more information, call 0498826688.”