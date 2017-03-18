Showers to continue well into next week

STORMY SKIES: Caralee Mirfin took this photo of storm clouds rolling in over the Rose City.

AFTER a week that promised so much and started so well with decent rainfall right across the Southern Downs, it slowed to a stop midweek.

Friday saw some sweltering and muggy conditions in the morning and then the return of the rains in the afternoon and according to the Bureau of Meteorology the weekend will be much the same as Friday.

A bureau spokeswoman said they were expecting similar conditions to yesterday.

"Basically that means the showers and might be a bit hit and miss across the region,” she said.

"There is a greater chance of rain on Sunday but I think you'll probably see better falls on Saturday.

"All of this activity this week is the result of a trough that has moved the south east of Queensland over the last five or six days and is taking a while to move on.”

The spokeswoman said the trough was an area of low pressure in the atmosphere providing instability in the region.

"It's been the reason behind the rainfall all week and an associated upper low has enhanced all that activity,” she said.

"Over the last seven days the biggest falls in south east Queensland have been between Maroochydore and Noosa and the Gold Coast.

"On Friday afternoon most of the rain fell around Brisbane and just south.”

During the past seven days Warwick has received 64mm, with Toowoomba recording almost double with 112mm.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to reach 26 degrees Celsius in Warwick today and 28 degrees tomorrow.

Looking ahead, it looks like more of the same with showers forecast every days next week.