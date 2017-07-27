21°
Showing off the bling bling

Sean Teuma
| 27th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
JEWELLERY MAKER: Leak Kelly (left) is anticipating a good showing for the Bling Ring workshops.
JEWELLERY MAKER: Leak Kelly (left) is anticipating a good showing for the Bling Ring workshops.

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to show off your bling bling, now is your chance.

Starting tomorrow, a two day workshop will take place, giving users a chance to make their own flashy jewellery.

Allora local Leah Kelly is bringing her bling ring teachings to the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and is looking forward to seeing what people can come up with.

"This will be the third year that I've brought the workshop to Warwick for Jumpers and Jazz,” Ms Kelly said.

"The response to date has been really positive, and people have been fascinated with what they've been able to learn.

"During the workshop we will be creating a beaded ring.

"We will encase a stone, before using bead embroidery to capture the stone and bead a band.

"The final design is very pretty, very sparkly, and isn't complicated to create.”

Ms Kelly said that the days were about fun, enjoyment and creating.

"People can expect hours of giggles,” she said.

"There might be times when there is a little bit of frustration as people try to pick it up initially.

"But overall it is lots of fun, and people can keep a neat ring that they've created.

"I want everyone to walk away with a finished product that they are proud of.

"If it's something that you've thought about doing, give it a try, and you'll be surprised with that you can come up with.”

Beading started out as a hobby when Ms Kelly was pregnant 16 and a half years ago, and she managed to turn it into a career.

"I stopped working when I was pregnant, and needed something to fill in my time,” she said.

"It began as a hobby, but grew to the stage where I owned my own bead shop in Warwick for five years.

"At the time it was something different that wasn't around in town.

"I enjoyed collecting, and I had access to a lot of different places where I could get the beads.”

Beads of Ambrosia has closed since, however Ms Kelly continues to engage in her passion for creating and designing.

Her involvement has been constant in the Jumpers and Jazz Festival since it's inaugural year, with Ms Kelly getting involved in different ways.

"We created a few tree jumpers back when I owned the store,” she said.

"I think about coming up with another one, but I get too busy.

"Some of the designs and finished products are just amazing, with so many hours of hard work put into them.

"I really like the theory behind the festival, and am lucky to be able to come back to Warwick and participate in it.

"There is so much creativity on show, and the vibes to just be involved in it are phenomenal.”

Bling ring workshop

Friday and Saturday.

10am-2pm.

Artisans Absolute, 143 Palmerin St.

$28 per person.

To book, call Leah 0412930637.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  beading bling ring jumpers and jazz jumpers and jazz 2017 jumpers and jazz festival

