Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Calamvale Ward councillor Angela Owen is calling for information from the community after a disgusting deposit was left on a Brisbane City Council barbecue at Greenways Esplanade Park, Parkinson. Picture: Facebook
Calamvale Ward councillor Angela Owen is calling for information from the community after a disgusting deposit was left on a Brisbane City Council barbecue at Greenways Esplanade Park, Parkinson. Picture: Facebook
News

‘Sh*t cooked to charcoal’: disgusting find on council BBQ

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
3rd Jun 2020 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DISGUSTING deposit has been left on a council barbecue over the weekend, with the local councillor calling for locals to dob in the offender as debate rages on social media over whether the faecal matter has human or canine origins.

A photo of the deposit at Greenways Esplanade Park in Parkinson was posted online to the Algester and Parkinson Residents Group just before 10am on Saturday morning.

Bron Glanfield said that it was "sh*t, but not dog sh*t", and that she had reported it to council.

"It's been cooked to charcoal too. This is f****** disgusting," she said.

"Owner of this should be made to eat it, spew it up and eat it again!"

On Sunday morning, Calamvale Ward councillor responded to the community concern expressed online.

Greenways Esplanade Park, Parkinson. Picture: Google Maps
Greenways Esplanade Park, Parkinson. Picture: Google Maps

"Yesterday residents expressed genuine concern about an unknown person creating an unhygienic situation at the BBQ at Greenways Esplanade Park," she said.

"I can confirm a clean was completed yesterday and this morning an additional high pressure clean to disinfect and sanitise the area was completed."

"If anyone has information in regard to the person responsible in relation to this matter please contact my office via phone 3131 7022 or email Calamvale.ward@bcc.qld.gov.au."

Social media was quick to condemn the unknown poo bandit.

"People are just grots. Thanks for the heads up," Lizi Gardner said.

"That was disgusting never thought people would be that low," Luana Wilson said.

Others debated the species of its origin.

"That has been deliberately placed there or a human has defecated on it," Annette Gail Garton said.

"Is that poo or a toad?" Cooper Johnston asked.

 

Originally published as 'Sh*t cooked to charcoal': disgusting find on council BBQ

More Stories

Show More
bbq health hazzard mess public bbqs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THIS IS LIVING! Campers increase ‘tenfold’ on Southern Downs

        premium_icon THIS IS LIVING! Campers increase ‘tenfold’ on Southern Downs

        Travel A surprise easing of restrictions is driving Queenslanders to struggling campgrounds, despite the winter weather.

        Childhood fosters lifelong passion for disability advocate

        premium_icon Childhood fosters lifelong passion for disability advocate

        News “To give yourself to somebody else is pretty special”:New Warwick support service...

        What’s a pub without the banter? How new rules affect you

        premium_icon What’s a pub without the banter? How new rules affect you

        News Warwick hotels and bars are opening back up, but things won’t be as you remembered.

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are the big winners in home...