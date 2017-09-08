Siamese down to ninth life

GLISTENING: Continued works have kept the heritage-listed Warwick Town Hall in pristine order.

JOHN Howard led the country, Maroon 5 topped the ARIA charts with She Will Be Loved and Tim Sullivan was in the process of picking up four gold medals at the Paralympics in Athens.

On September 8, 2004, a remarkable story of a cat using all of its luck, mixed responses to the mandatory compliance with the National Livestock Identification Scheme (NLIS) and a facelift for the Town Hall filled the pages of the Daily News.

Here's our latest flashback to the way Warwick was.

NIKKI Bell reports on a Siamese cat that is counting its blessings after an incredible escape from a tight situation.

Cairo the cat was missing for two months before a chance discovery from its owners helped the feline to escape.

A piece of string was discovered by Ross Clarkson's two children and wife Sue, which landed near the water tank.

Cries could be heard, and the beloved cat was able to be freed.

THE implementation of the NLIS was expected to have huge statewide benefits, Agforce Queensland cattle president Peter Kenny said.

"This will save Queensland livestock producers up to $80 million over the next two years in device and production costs,” Mr Kenny said.

The scheme had a main aim of reducing theft and improving food safety through electronic tagging to track movements on a national database.

Legume cattleman Frank Paterson said he supports the scheme, as long as grey areas are clarified.

"The minimum requirement is a pair of pliers and an ear tag, which is not a great cost,” Mr Paterson said.

"It's a good thing provided the equipment works properly.”

WARWICK'S heritage- listed Town Hall building underwent weatherproofing and an internal paint job.

Allora-based plasterers Rod Pavey and Andrew Leahy were tasked with the job of keeping the historical building up to scratch.

"Over time cracks have appeared and in some places you could see daylight,” Mr Pavey said.

"We are also re-sealing windows from the outside.”

A KIND act left a senior citizen full of praise for Warwick's youngsters.

Eric Neucom was taken aback by the generosity and thoughtfulness of a school boy, who checked on him as he walked to Warwick Hospital to visit his wife.

GERARD Walsh covered the incredible season of the Cunningham polocrosse A-Grade team.

The side won their competition at the Club Championships in Chinchilla at the weekend, defeating Charleville 20-9 in the final.

Josh O'Leary came away with the spoils in the best Australian Stock Horse.