Sick woman’s heartfelt gesture for town in short supply

HERE TO HELP: Danii Howard and her partner Jamie Crew know what it’s like to reach out to the community for help.

A CHRONICALLY-ill Allora woman is offering to help her community after shelves were stripped bare at the only supermarket in town.

In a heartfelt Facebook post Danii Howard urged people to get in contact with her if they needed extra toilet paper or other basic supplies.

But Miss Howard said the reasoning for the call out wasn’t due to an excess of supply in groceries at her home.

“I am on a disability carer pension and my fiance Jamie has terminal bowel cancer so I know what it’s like to not have enough and need to ask for help,” she said.

“We don’t have stacks of supplies ourselves but if anyone needs a spare roll and we’ve got one, then we’ll give it back.

“What goes around comes around and the community has been so generous to us in the past.”

Miss Howard also cares for four children and said it’s her hope the community will work together to spread out supplies and ensure no one goes without.

“After my post, we’ve already had people reach out and offer the same,” she said.

“Basically the principle is, if we have two containers of long life milk and someone has none then they can have it.”

With an auto-immune disease herself, Miss Howard said now more than ever she’s asking for her community to look after each other, particularly its most vulnerable.

“Unfortunately the little towns are really suffering, our shelves are being cleaned out by people from out of town, or those who aren’t listening that stockpiling isn’t necessary” she said.

“It’s sad but we can get through this together and it’s time to take it into our own hands.”

Miss Howard said she hopes those who might be scared to ask for help could reach out to her or those who commented on the post offering to help as well.

“Asking for help in the past hasn’t been easy so I can imagine what it would be like right now,”

“I’ve lived all over my whole life, but we’ve been here in Allora for 11 years and it’s the first place that’s felt like home, because of the giving people so it’s time to pay it forward.”

Allora residents can find her details on the “Allora best little town on the downs” Facebook group.