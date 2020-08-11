Sick youth jailed for raping five-year-old stepsister

A teenager who raped his little stepsister says he’s been subjected to “community retribution”.

A "SICK" teenager who raped and molested his five-year-old stepsister, turning her into a "very troubled and disturbed little girl", will go to jail for just nine months.

Now 20, the man was just 16 when he started sexually abusing the little girl at their father's North-West home over nearly a year from 2017.

The Supreme Court of Tasmania heard the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, molested his stepsister four times in his bedroom, raping her twice.

The child told her mother she'd been molested after her prep class had a lesson on personal safety and private parts of the body.

Tasmania Police interviewed the man in February 2018 and he denied any sexual touching.

But then after pornographic material was found on his mobile phone, he described himself as "sick" and then admitted something had happened in his bedroom.

"Then on leaving the police station, he told police officers that his partner was pregnant and that he wanted to sort out this matter before the baby was born," Justice Helen Wood said while sentencing.

The judge noted the "very young age of the victim", the fact she'd been raped without protection and exposed to disease, that a trust relationship had been breached and the fact the child was abused by her older brother.

"The offending has resulted in the complainant becoming a very troubled and disturbed little girl and she is undergoing counselling," she said.

Justice Wood said the man had an IQ of 56 and received the disability support pension for his learning disability, but that there was no suggestion his low intellect was connected to the offending.

"He had an awareness that his conduct was wrong, and he accepts full responsibility for his crime," she said.

"The defendant is deeply ashamed and sorry for what he did. His conduct has irretrievably damaged his family unit and he has not seen his sister since. He has been subjected to community retribution, he has been verbally abused and assaulted in public.

"He attempted suicide when he was charged with this crime."

The man pleaded guilty to one count of persistent sexual abuse of a child.

Justice Wood sentenced him to three years and six months jail, but suspended two years and nine months.

For sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling services call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 for 24/7 phone services.

