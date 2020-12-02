SILLY SEASON: Every event in Warwick’s Christmas calendar

WARWICK’S Christmas calendar is already jam-packed at the start of December, with dozens of events across the entire Southern Downs.

Whether you’re a fan of the classics such as carolling, or prefer shopping for gifts at local markets, there’s something for everyone this silly season.

Check out our full list of every event happening across Warwick and the wider Southern Downs in the lead-up to Christmas.

Allora Bush Christmas and Markets 2019 Warwick Thistle Pipe Band

ALLORA BUSH CHRISTMAS AND MARKETS

An annual favourite, the Allora Bush Christmas and Markets have the green light again this year.

Residents across the Southern Downs will have the chance to shop and support local crafters and business owners this gift-giving season.

The regional favourite will also feature live entertainment, food stalls, rides and other attractions for the whole family.

When: Friday, December 4, 4.30pm–7.30pm

Where: Herbert St, through the town centre

Cost: Free entry, stallholder costs will vary.

PHOTOS FOR SANTA ARRIVAL DAY

If you or your little ones have been holding out for Santa’s arrival, this Rose City Shoppingworld event will bring the wait to an end.

The Santa pop-up photo booth will kick off from midday on Saturday on the veranda at the Coles end of the shopping centre.

Pre-booking will be essential. To purchase tickets, click here.

WHEN: Saturday, December 5, from midday

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld

COST: $15 deposit at pre-booking, price of photo packages will vary.

BUY FROM THE BUSH AND MERRY MUSTER

Five hundred Merry Muster shoppers from the Brisbane region are set to descend on the Warwick and Stanthorpe Christmas markets this weekend, but locals will still have plenty of shopping to do.

The markets will kick off in Warwick’s Leslie Park early Saturday morning, with the Merry Muster bus and many stallholders to head down to Stanthorpe later in the day.

Both markets will feature dozens of stallholders from across the Southern Downs, stocking everything from handmade art and jewellery to local produce and other food goodies. For the full list of vendors, click here.

WHEN: Saturday, December 5, 8.30am – 12.30pm (Warwick), 3pm – 5pm (Stanthorpe)

WHERE: Leslie Park in Warwick, High St and Maryland St in Stanthorpe

COST: Free entry, stallholder costs will vary.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKETS

If you’ve been looking for the chance to snap up some handcrafted gifts this season, the Warwick Potters’ Association is holding a Christmas Craft Market this weekend.

The event will tie in with the Merry Muster and Buy from the Bush initiative, bringing hundreds of shoppers to the region.

WHEN: Saturday, December 5, 8am – midday

WHERE: Leslie Park

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices vary

SPREADING JOY: East Street Singers spreading Christmas cheer at Warwick Chamber of Commerce Christmas Downtown.

GLENGALLAN SUNFLOWER MARKETS

Another seasonal favourite across the Warwick area, the Glengallan Markets’ summer instalment will showcase a number of local stallholders and business owners.

Stocking a wide variety of produce and handcrafted items, the markets could prove a great opportunity to make a start on your Christmas shopping.

WHEN: Sunday, December 6, 8am – 1pm

WHERE: Glengallan Homestead

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices will vary.

HARNESS RACING’S RETURN

This iconic sport is set to make its comeback at Allman Park this weekend, with an open bar and live entertainment offering a fun and unique Christmas party venue.

The joint Warwick Turf Club and Darling Downs Harness Racing Club event will offer a bumper race card, featuring both local trainers and those from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Pre-booking will be essential. Click here to book tickets.

WHEN: Sunday, December 6, from 11am

WHERE: Allman Park, Victoria St

COST: $15 per person (free for under 18s)

COUNTRY HARVEST CHRISTMAS MARKETS

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society’s Country Harvest Markets are getting a festive spin this month, with dozens of stallholders from across the region flocking to the Rose City to showcase their wares.

WHEN: Saturday, December 12, from 4pm

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices will vary

TWILIGHT CHRISTMAS MARKETS

If you’re after a Christmas market focused on arts and crafts, the Potters’ Place Christmas Twilight Markets could be the spot for you.

Featuring a number of homegrown artists such as Robert Cullen Pottery, the event will also provide a sausage sizzle and other refreshments.

WHEN: Saturday, December 12, from 5pm

WHERE: 63 Horsman Rd

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices will vary

CHRISTMAS MUSIC: Shyann Ezzy, Blake Ezzy, Felicity Isobelle McConville, Taitum McConville and Levi Bryce enjoy the Carols in the Park on Sunday.Photo Katie Cameron / Warwick Daily News

CAROLS IN THE PARK

Annual favourite Carols in the Park is back in Warwick this year, with a number of local entertainers ready to jingle their way through all your favourite Christmas carols.

The family event will also offer competitions for the kids and a number of food and drink vendors available for guests.

Social distancing and contract tracing will be mandatory.

WHEN: Sunday, December 13 from 6pm

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds (entry from Gate 4)

COST: Free entry, vendor prices will vary

KILLARNEY CHRISTMAS MARKETS

Another Southern Downs Christmas favourite, these Killarney markets will have more than 40 stalls on offer, making it a great option for any last-minute Christmas shopping.

WHEN: December 20, 8am–1pm

WHERE: Willow St, Killarney

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices will vary

BOXING DAY RACES

One of Warwick’s most popular annual events during the festive season, the Warwick Turf Club’s Boxing Day Races will be back again in 2020.

The family-friendly event invites Rose City residents to shake off the post-Christmas blues with an action-packed day of racing, along with a number of trackside rides and attractions.

Full details and ticket prices are yet to be released.

WHEN: Saturday, December 26

WHERE: Allman Park

COST: To be determined