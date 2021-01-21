Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Simpsons fans once again believe the show has predicted the future, after noticing an eerie detail in the new vice president’s outfit.
The Simpsons fans once again believe the show has predicted the future, after noticing an eerie detail in the new vice president’s outfit.
TV

Simpsons’ strange inauguration prediction

by Ally Foster
21st Jan 2021 1:47 PM

Once again there are claims that The Simpsons predicted the future, after fans noticed a strange similarity between Joe Biden's inauguration and an episode of the show that aired in 2000.

Shortly after President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the inauguration day event people pointed out an eerie detail in the VP's outfit and one worn by Lisa Simpson in the episode Bart to the Future.

In the episode, which aired more than two decades ago, Lisa becomes the first female US President, taking over from Donald Trump.

The outfit worn by Lisa in that episode is almost exactly the same as the one worn by Ms Harris.

RELATED: Follow our live coverage of the US

In the episode, which aired in 2000, Lisa is the first female president of the US. Picture: The Simpsons
In the episode, which aired in 2000, Lisa is the first female president of the US. Picture: The Simpsons

 

 

Both women sported a purple pantsuit, with a matching purple top, accompanied by pearl earrings and necklace.

Fans were quick to point out the detail on Twitter, sharing pictures of the pair side-by-side.

It is not known whether Ms Harris purposefully wore the outfit as a nod to the long-running animated series or whether it really was another strange coincidence.

 

This is not the first time the shows seemingly prophetic writing has been brought to light, with some claiming the writers even predicted the recent attack on the Capitol.

On January 6, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, resulting in five deaths, including a police officer.

Fans drew similarities between the riot and one of the show's more recent episodes.

The 31st annual Halloween episode of the show, which aired in the US on November 1, 2020, depicted an apocalyptic scene where fires burn across Springfield on Inauguration Day 2021 after Homer fails to vote.

 

 

 

The episode reveals the fallout of Homer's missed vote, which is the decider of the election.

Fans shared imagery of the episode's scenes, captioned "January 20th 2021", following the chaotic storming of the Capitol.

Others shared what appears to be fan art of character Willy dressed as the rioter in the horned fur hat.

 

 

It comes after another Treehouse of Horror episode, aired in 1996, predicted people outraged about an amendment which banned flag burning storming the Capitol building with bombs and guns.

Originally published as Simpsons' strange inauguration prediction

joe biden inauguration kamala harris the simpsons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk man smashes up shop to show off to friends

        Premium Content Drunk man smashes up shop to show off to friends

        News The Warwick man said he was acting ‘impulsively’ by kicking in a Palmerin St window, causing $3500 in damage.

        Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        Premium Content Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        News Take a look inside a potential rural quarantine site

        ‘Volatile’: Expert’s fears over Warwick rental shortage

        Premium Content ‘Volatile’: Expert’s fears over Warwick rental shortage

        News Staff cop abuse from stressed renters as extreme shortages risk leaving Warwick...

        PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        Premium Content PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        News Gas exporter agreement will likely see power prices drop