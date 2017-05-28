Simultaneous story time stops the nation

THOUSANDS of schools across Australia stopped yesterday to take part in the National Simultaneous Storytime 2017 event aimed at encouraging more young Australians to read and enjoy books.

Glennie Heights State School principal Paul O'Mara said the national initiative had been around for many years.

"Glennie Heights has been involved for years and from our perspective it's a fantastic opportunity to promote a love of reading to our students.

"Every year we invite different members of the community from all walks of life to come and read a book to the kids. It's a way of participating in the event as well as showing our students not only the importance of reading but the sheer enjoyment of it."

The book this year was The Cow Tripped Over The Moon by Tony Wilson and was read by guest readers Warwick High principal Joy Craig and French student Jeanne Marie.