SINGER RETURNS: From pulling pints to Sleeping Dogs

NEW MEMBER OF THE DOG HOUSE: Jodie Ellis recently returned from five years in Ireland.

WARWICK band Sleeping Dogs’ newest vocalist has travelled far and wide to make music in her home town once again.

Jodie Ellis recently returned from five years in Ireland, narrowly missing international travel bans in March.

“I nearly got stuck there, they started enforcing isolation a week after we returned, so I dodged that,” she said.

“I decided to come home, I missed family and I missed my friends.”

Miss Ellis moved to Aran Islands in 2015 for holiday and went on to stay and have her son Christopher.

“(At the beginning) I was pulling pints in a pub and singing on the side,” she said.

“Then I couldn’t do too much (performing) because I was raising Christopher.

“But I would slip away only sometimes to play in a pub or have a jam session.”

Miss Ellis said she was shocked upon her return to the Southern Downs, as it appeared very different to how she remembered.

“It was very strange indeed, I can’t believe how dry and brown everything is, it’s heart breaking,” she said.

“I got off the plane and drove from Brisbane, seeing how skinny the cattle are and how dead everything is.”

Miss Ellis wasn’t a complete stranger to Sleeping Dogs, previously playing in a band called Five Years Out Of Fashion with members Steve, Nick and Anthony.

The Sleeping Dogs get the party started on NYE at the Warwick RSL.

The songstress said she’s looking forward to gigging around the Downs when restrictions ease.

“I was kind of always still in contact with them and followed the music through Facebook and enjoyed it,” she said.

“They asked if I would be keen to come back and give it another crack.

“Jonno (Colfs) is still the lead singer, so I’m coming back and doing harmonies and a couple of lead songs but more back up, to give them a bit of a different sound with a female voice in there.”

The band will be using the time to rehearse and perfect their sound together in anticipation for gigs in the future.

“It’s good now because I have a bit more freedom to do my music,” she said.

“I have a support network here.”