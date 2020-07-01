Singer Sia becomes a grandmother at 44

Singer Sia has revealed she has become a grandmother and admits she no longer calls Australia home.

The 44-year-old adopted two sons, both aged 18, last year.

"My youngest son just had two babies," Sia told Apple Music's Zane Lowe as part of their At Home With series.

"I'm a f---ing grandma! I know, right? I'm just immediately horrified. No, I'm cool. They call me "Nana". I'm trying to get them to call me "Lovey", like Kris Kardashian. I'm like, "Call me Lovey."

Sia said adopting the black teenagers made her realise how "broken" the foster care system is in America - she is now paying for their trauma recovery.

"I'm a little bit jaded now after investigating the foster system as much as I have done in the last year. Because it's completely corrupt. It's failing us. Not in my experience, in my sons' experience. They've been in 18 different locations in their 18 years.

Sia and Maddie Ziegler on stage. Pic: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

"Both of them have been through trauma programs since I adopted them and … And one recently came out, and he's just blossoming and is the light of my life."

"I love him so much, and the youngest is right now in trauma processing right now. And I really pray that he can manage, because it took me until I was 41, I think, to deal with my early developmental trauma."

"I don't want that for them, but you can't force anyone. Trauma has to come out when you're in a safe environment, when you're ready, psychologically ready. So, I'm just trying to do my best for them."

Sia also said adopting the boys made her truly understand white privilege.

"I'm embarrassed that it took me to adopt two black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis. I am fully aware of how much I've experienced white privilege, but now I have these two black sons who tell me how it really is."

The singer also discussed the viral footage from last year where she was filmed paying for customers' items at several stores in Los Angeles.

"I was at Petco and there was just a couple of people behind me, and I just felt like it. So I said, "Here, let me get those for you." And they were like, "No, no, what are you talking about?" And I was like, "Ah, just let me do it. Please let me do it." And they let me do it, and that was that.

Singer-songwriters Colin Hay and Sia Furler in February this year. Pic: Nick Demarais.

"And then I got a high off of it. So then I went to TJ Maxx and I did it there for about two, three hours. And then someone there, a woman there, brilliant woman obviously, said to me, "You shouldn't be here. You should be at Walmart where they really need your help." And I was like, "She's right."

"So we drove to Walmart, and we did that for about four hours until my credit cards got stopped. My credit cards got stopped four times. So we had to call and get them reinstated four times, both credit cards. So eight times in total, but it was because I was letting people buy televisions, and telephones and stuff. Originally I was just planning to do groceries, but then I was like, "Sure." And then they were getting gift cards, and stuff."

Meanwhile the Adelaide-born singer, who is getting a mural based on her in her home town, said she no longer considers this country home.

Sia, who battled a drug addiction that nearly took her life, said LA - where she has been based for more than a decade - helped her clean up.

"Australia is no longer my home. Los Angeles is my home. It was the sobriety. It was the sobriety and the meetings were good there in LA. And I felt like I had a good, strong, supportive network of people. And I also felt like I was living in beautiful nature. And yet I was five minutes from my industry. And so I didn't have to fly from London or Australia."

The Sia-inspired mural in Adelaide. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

