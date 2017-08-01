Singing out to end violence

TOP TALENT: Two of the East Street Singers, Christopher Hulme and Peter Purbrick, at South Bank Piazza performing for Queensland Music Festival's You're the Voice.

SOME of the best singers in Warwick have lent their voices to victims of domestic violence.

The East Street Singers were among a 2500-strong choral group that performed as part of the Queensland Music Festival's You're the Voice spectacular on Saturday night.

Choir director Jillian Hulme said the 14 Warwick members were thrilled with the experience of performing in front of a huge Brisbane crowd for the event.

"This is the biggest event we've been involved in,” Mrs Hulme said.

"We're part of an association of choirs around Australia - the Australian National Choral Association - and they had approached us about getting involved.

"They chose the song as part of the theme of this year's festival for anti-domestic violence, and of course it's the famous Johnny Farnham song.

"When we got there to South Bank they told us he would actually be singing the song with us which was a complete surprise.”

Mrs Hulme said QMF artistic director Katie Noonan as well as Isaiah and Kate Ceberano also joined in the festival finale at the weekend, directed by DrJonathon Welch from the Choir of Hard Knocks.

"We had sung with Katie Noonan on the first Sunday of the festival outside the Town Hall,” she said.

"It was a pretty wonderful event to do that all again at the Piazza in South Bank with so many other choirs involved.

"We also got to sing our own jazz music as well.”

With Jumpers and Jazz now done and dusted for another year, Mrs Hulme said the choir would turn its attention to recruiting members.

"The East Street Singers have been around for about 30 years now and we've had quite a big change in the people in the group in that time,” she said.

"We're always looking for new members and now is

a good time to join for anyone who would like to audition.

"We sing in four-part harmonies with both men and women in the group.

"We also sing medieval songs and we've wrapped up with that and Jumpers and Jazz for the year so we're moving on to new works.”

Like the choir, Mrs Hulme said she too was starting something new.

The long-time choral and piano teacher is currently studying to improve her range of musical knowledge.

"I'm studying a masters at the moment to broaden the scope of what I'm teaching,” Mrs Hulme said.

"I'm a classical singer but a lot of the boys and girls around the district want to learn more contemporary singing so that's what I'm looking to do.

"I started the East Street Singers when I first came to Warwick and I've been teaching for about as long.

"The choir has had a fairly varied repertoire and we sing at a high standard so it's as satisfying as it is fun.”

Mrs Hulme said the East Street Singers would be collaborating with the Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Choir for a Christmas concert in December.

The choir practises one night a week.

For more information, phone Jillian on 0407373980.

Australian artists also collaborated to produce a charity single to help raise funds for domestic violence.

For more information about the QMF event, go to qmf.org.au/youre-the-voice/

For domestic and family violence support phone DVConnect: Womensline 1800811811 or Mensline 1800600636.