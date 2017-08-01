21°
News

Singing out to end violence

Sophie Lester
| 1st Aug 2017 8:31 AM
TOP TALENT: Two of the East Street Singers, Christopher Hulme and Peter Purbrick, at South Bank Piazza performing for Queensland Music Festival's You're the Voice.
TOP TALENT: Two of the East Street Singers, Christopher Hulme and Peter Purbrick, at South Bank Piazza performing for Queensland Music Festival's You're the Voice. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOME of the best singers in Warwick have lent their voices to victims of domestic violence.

The East Street Singers were among a 2500-strong choral group that performed as part of the Queensland Music Festival's You're the Voice spectacular on Saturday night.

Choir director Jillian Hulme said the 14 Warwick members were thrilled with the experience of performing in front of a huge Brisbane crowd for the event.

"This is the biggest event we've been involved in,” Mrs Hulme said.

"We're part of an association of choirs around Australia - the Australian National Choral Association - and they had approached us about getting involved.

"They chose the song as part of the theme of this year's festival for anti-domestic violence, and of course it's the famous Johnny Farnham song.

"When we got there to South Bank they told us he would actually be singing the song with us which was a complete surprise.”

Mrs Hulme said QMF artistic director Katie Noonan as well as Isaiah and Kate Ceberano also joined in the festival finale at the weekend, directed by DrJonathon Welch from the Choir of Hard Knocks.

"We had sung with Katie Noonan on the first Sunday of the festival outside the Town Hall,” she said.

"It was a pretty wonderful event to do that all again at the Piazza in South Bank with so many other choirs involved.

"We also got to sing our own jazz music as well.”

With Jumpers and Jazz now done and dusted for another year, Mrs Hulme said the choir would turn its attention to recruiting members.

"The East Street Singers have been around for about 30 years now and we've had quite a big change in the people in the group in that time,” she said.

"We're always looking for new members and now is

a good time to join for anyone who would like to audition.

"We sing in four-part harmonies with both men and women in the group.

"We also sing medieval songs and we've wrapped up with that and Jumpers and Jazz for the year so we're moving on to new works.”

Like the choir, Mrs Hulme said she too was starting something new.

The long-time choral and piano teacher is currently studying to improve her range of musical knowledge.

"I'm studying a masters at the moment to broaden the scope of what I'm teaching,” Mrs Hulme said.

"I'm a classical singer but a lot of the boys and girls around the district want to learn more contemporary singing so that's what I'm looking to do.

"I started the East Street Singers when I first came to Warwick and I've been teaching for about as long.

"The choir has had a fairly varied repertoire and we sing at a high standard so it's as satisfying as it is fun.”

Mrs Hulme said the East Street Singers would be collaborating with the Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Choir for a Christmas concert in December.

The choir practises one night a week.

For more information, phone Jillian on 0407373980.

Australian artists also collaborated to produce a charity single to help raise funds for domestic violence.

For more information about the QMF event, go to qmf.org.au/youre-the-voice/

For domestic and family violence support phone DVConnect: Womensline 1800811811 or Mensline 1800600636.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  domestic violence east street singers queensland music festival warwick community you're the voice

Woman in hospital after swerving hare

Woman in hospital after swerving hare

A hare discovered as reason for car roll-over yesterday.

Flocking to a new business

NICHE MARKET: Chris Bobermien and Arianne Hall with their son William Chalupa at their Yangan property where they are growing a commercial duck egg business.

Yangan couple start out in a niche agricultural venture

Police nab unlicensed driver

Generic police. Police lights.

Warwick woman charged with unlicensed driving.

Riverina learning from American operations

The Riverina Stockfeeds tour group in front of the 44 Farms Angus Stud Sale Barn in Cameron Texas on their recent trip to the US.

Warwick business tours US in ag knowledge exchange

Local Partners

Pub couple races into town

Meet the couple that are looking to bring their managerial style to the Horse and Jockey.

Cockatoo gets plenty of attention at J and J

Ellie Compton with her black cockatoo Cuddles at Picnic in the Park on the last day of Jumpers and Jazz in July.

Best business in four years at Picnic in the Park

Still time to nominate best in business

PROUD RESULT: 2016 Business Excellence Awards winners Lake Leslie Tourist Park owners Adam and Caroline Bennett with Heritage Bank manager Jennyfer Rowley.

Get your nominations in for the 2017 Business Excellence Awards

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Sunday

LAST DAY: Enjoy jazz in the park and peruse market stalls to round out the festival.

LAST DAY: Listen to jazz in the park while perusing market stalls

Prized pottery on show

PROUD: Warwick Potters' Association president Rob Cullen and Ray Tainton are eager to show their finest pieces at the Mudtastic Meanderings Clay Art Exhibition.

Modern creativity is incorporated to a centuries-old art form

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Great Value Inspect Today

7 Hope Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $175,000

This tidy 2 bedroom plus sleepout timber home with eat in kitchen/dining, separate lounge and front sunroom. Wood heater, r/c airconditioning, solar power, garden...

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter