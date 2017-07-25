21°
Single-vehicle crash on New England Hwy

Elyse Wurm | 25th Jul 2017 7:18 PM
RESPONDING: Emergency crews are responding to crash at Dalveen.
RESPONDING: Emergency crews are responding to crash at Dalveen. Bev Lacey

EMERGENCY crews are responding to a single-vehicle crash outside Warwick, where a car is reportedly in an embankment.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the call out was received at about 6.45pm to the New England Hwy, 5km north of Dalveen.

One person was reportedly inside the vehicle when the incident occurred and it is believed they have managed to have escaped from the vehicle.

A fire crew from Stanthorpe is on their way to the scene, as well as ambulance and police services.

No other people are believed to have been involved in the crash.

Topics:  breaking news dalveen single-vehicle crash

