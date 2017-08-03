22°
Sister school's Warwick experience

Jonno Colfs
| 3rd Aug 2017 4:00 PM
SISTER SCHOOL: Students and teachers from Kumiyama Junior High School join with Education Queensland and Warwick High staff at the start of their six day stay in Warwick.
FIFTEEN students from Kumiyama Junior High School in Japan are calling Warwick home for the next six days.

The school, on the outskirts of Kyoto, is the sister school to Warwick State High School in a bilateral agreement started 22 years ago by former maths teacher Peter Campbell.

Last year 15 students from WSHS travelled to Japan, and this year it's the turn of the Japanese.

The students were introduced at a full school assembly yesterday.

Warwick High teacher Lucian Giles-Duffy said the students would get a taste of Southern Downs life and culture during their stay.

"They will take part in various classes here at school, including physical education, home economics and of course, Japanese classes,” he said.

"They will visit the rodeo centre on Friday afternoon and on the weekend, their host families will show them the sights of the region.”

"We're taking the three Kumiyama teachers to Girraween and a winery.”

After their time in Warwick, the group will stay on the Gold Coast for two days, taking in some theme park fun before flying back to Japan next week.

Warwick Daily News
