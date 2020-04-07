Sisters changing the narrative through children’s books

POWER OF WORDS: Luana Olsen with the books she co-wrote with her sister, Try Some More and Colour the World.

AS TEACHERS and parents to young kids, Warwick sisters Luana Olsen and Hayley Apelt always knew the power of books and words.

So one day, when Ms Apelt’s daughter, Harper, told her mum pink was only for girls, the sisters decided to change the narrative their children were being told.

“We kind of went, where did they get that gender stereotype from and went looking for a book to teach them about gender but we couldn’t find it,” Ms Olsen said.

“So Hayley said, ‘you know what? I’m going to write one myself”’.

From there, Ms Apelt’s self-published book, Boys and Girls, was born.

Her next book, All of us are special, was inspired by her niece’s muscular dystrophy.

But when it came turn for her latest projects, Try Some More and Colour the World, she decided to enlist the help of her best friend and sister.

Ms Olsen who had been helping her sister’s publishing journey from afar couldn’t wait to take on the new challenge.

“We would speak everyday, I would send something to her and she’d make edits and it would go back and forth, back and forth for months on end,” she said.

It was a collaborative project she couldn’t imagine embarking on with a better person.

“The process is a lot longer than I thought. Reading and discussing a picture books doesn’t take more 10 minutes so you don’t think about you how much thought is put into how the words and pictures,” Ms Olsen said.

“But both of us spent so much time into delving into it that I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

READING TIME: Eli, 5, sits with mum and local author Luana Olsen and sister, Zali, 4, as they all read Ms Olsen's book Try Some More.

Try Some More is about four children learning to master new skills with the help of their family, friends and a repeated phrase, where Colour Your World is about two superheroes who have accepted the mission to teach everyone a better way.

“We were trying to think about the most important skills we want our kids to learn,” Ms Olsen said.

“Like when faced with something new, don’t have a go, fail and give up, because everything takes time.”

Filled with repetitive phrases and accompanying teacher/parent resources to help ingrain the message even more, the moral had already gotten through to Ms Olsen’s harshest critics.

“My daughter in particular, is always saying the phrase, try try try some more to my son now,” she said.

“It’s exactly what we wanted them to take on.”

To purchase the books, head to https://www.hayleyapelt.com or purchase in-store at Olsen’s Produce.