Sisters team up to transform Warwick business

TEA TIME: Kim Bailey and Cathy Ryan are transforming Baringa Nursery into Baringa Gardens and Little Kimmy's Tea Rooms.

A WARWICK business is undergoing an exciting transformation, thanks to sisters Cathy Ryan and Kim Bailey.

Mrs Ryan is the owner of the former Baringa Nursery and younger sister Mrs Bailey has come on board with her new venture, Little Kimmy's Tea Rooms.

Together they have brought the newly named Baringa Gardens to life.

The new venture will open for business next month.

Until the end of last year, Baringa Nursery was a retail nursery, display garden and coffee shop at 674 Killarney Rd, Warwick.

Mrs Ryan said she and husband Paul had owned the spot for eight years.

"It's a nice little place, just a short drive from town,” she said.

"People could come out and browse, buy some plants and have a coffee to make the trip worthwhile.”

Mrs Ryan said with the recent retirement of husband Paul from the Queensland Ambulance Service came the opportunity for a lifestyle change and they ceased the nursery section.

"Paul was always working night shifts and weekends and then we'd work here on the weekends as well,” she said.

"Being in retail, we were always too busy to put the time we wanted into our gardens.

"Now we can really focus on that one aspect, it's our passion and our main creative outlet.”

Baringa Gardens will incorporate beautiful gardens with Little Kimmy's Tea Rooms, offering a venue for unique garden events, with light catering available.

Mrs Ryan said the venue would suit many types of occasion.

"Hen's days, baby showers, engagement parties, birthdays and weddings,” she said.

"And we'll have open garden days in conjunction with Warwick's major events, such as the Rodeo and Jumpers and Jazz.

"And everything will be organised by bookings, which will allow us to cater for each event's specific needs.”

Mrs Bailey, who works as a registered nurse at Warwick Hospital, had been working alongside her sister in the coffee shop and running high teas.

"We have renovated our coffee shop in the gardens, so it's now fully enclosed, meaning we can hold our high teas all year round,” Mrs Bailey said.

As well, Mrs Bailey has had a purpose-built retro caravan fitted out as a mobile coffee shop, cafe and bar.

"Little Kimmy's will also be mobile for parties and events,” Mrs Bailey said.

"Which adds another dimension to the business.”

Mrs Bailey said she and her sister were completely different.

"I'm all about working inside, hair, make-up and retro, and Cathy prefers boots and a shovel,” she said.

"That's why we work so well together.”

For more information head to the Little Kimmy's website at www.littlekimmys.com.au/.

You can also find Little Kimmy's on Facebook and Instagram.

Bookings can be made by calling Little Kimmy's on 0421136466.