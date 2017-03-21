26°
News

Sisters team up to transform Warwick business

Jonno Colfs
| 21st Mar 2017 5:00 AM
TEA TIME: Kim Bailey and Cathy Ryan are transforming Baringa Nursery into Baringa Gardens and Little Kimmy's Tea Rooms.
TEA TIME: Kim Bailey and Cathy Ryan are transforming Baringa Nursery into Baringa Gardens and Little Kimmy's Tea Rooms. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WARWICK business is undergoing an exciting transformation, thanks to sisters Cathy Ryan and Kim Bailey.

Mrs Ryan is the owner of the former Baringa Nursery and younger sister Mrs Bailey has come on board with her new venture, Little Kimmy's Tea Rooms.

Together they have brought the newly named Baringa Gardens to life.

The new venture will open for business next month.

Until the end of last year, Baringa Nursery was a retail nursery, display garden and coffee shop at 674 Killarney Rd, Warwick.

Mrs Ryan said she and husband Paul had owned the spot for eight years.

"It's a nice little place, just a short drive from town,” she said.

"People could come out and browse, buy some plants and have a coffee to make the trip worthwhile.”

Mrs Ryan said with the recent retirement of husband Paul from the Queensland Ambulance Service came the opportunity for a lifestyle change and they ceased the nursery section.

"Paul was always working night shifts and weekends and then we'd work here on the weekends as well,” she said.

"Being in retail, we were always too busy to put the time we wanted into our gardens.

"Now we can really focus on that one aspect, it's our passion and our main creative outlet.”

Baringa Gardens will incorporate beautiful gardens with Little Kimmy's Tea Rooms, offering a venue for unique garden events, with light catering available.

Mrs Ryan said the venue would suit many types of occasion.

"Hen's days, baby showers, engagement parties, birthdays and weddings,” she said.

"And we'll have open garden days in conjunction with Warwick's major events, such as the Rodeo and Jumpers and Jazz.

"And everything will be organised by bookings, which will allow us to cater for each event's specific needs.”

Mrs Bailey, who works as a registered nurse at Warwick Hospital, had been working alongside her sister in the coffee shop and running high teas.

"We have renovated our coffee shop in the gardens, so it's now fully enclosed, meaning we can hold our high teas all year round,” Mrs Bailey said.

As well, Mrs Bailey has had a purpose-built retro caravan fitted out as a mobile coffee shop, cafe and bar.

"Little Kimmy's will also be mobile for parties and events,” Mrs Bailey said.

"Which adds another dimension to the business.”

Mrs Bailey said she and her sister were completely different.

"I'm all about working inside, hair, make-up and retro, and Cathy prefers boots and a shovel,” she said.

"That's why we work so well together.”

For more information head to the Little Kimmy's website at www.littlekimmys.com.au/.

You can also find Little Kimmy's on Facebook and Instagram.

Bookings can be made by calling Little Kimmy's on 0421136466.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick business warwick community warwick people

Tree uproots as heavy downpour saturates Toowoomba

Tree uproots as heavy downpour saturates Toowoomba

HEAVY rain has saturated the ground in Toowoomba, leading a tree to uproot in a backyard.

Property price shock on Southern Downs

LAND VALUE SHOCK: Norman Madsen at his house in Hawker Rd, Warwick.

Warwick officially has a Golden Mile where land values have rocketed

Tiny tot set to make a big impact at show

TINY CHAMPION: Bridgit Evans and her pony Lily will compete in the Warwick Show equestrian events on Friday.

Age won't stop this plucky little girl from taking on the big kids

Teaching tomorrow's world today

LESSONS: Margaret Grew relishes the opportunity to support kids through education.

Margaret Grew said she had always wanted to be a teacher.

Local Partners

Property price shock on Southern Downs

Warwick officially has a Golden Mile where land values have rocketed more than 30% in one street but not everyone is thrilled about it.

Tiny tot set to make a big impact at show

TINY CHAMPION: Bridgit Evans and her pony Lily will compete in the Warwick Show equestrian events on Friday.

Age won't stop this plucky little girl from taking on the big kids

Allora rider on top of class at Warwick Horse Trials

Allora rider Eleanor Osborne on Highborne Rocker in Adelaide.

Two hundred riders on course in cross country this morning

Sutton front runner for first A-grade golf title in Warwick

FINAL ROUND: Today is the final round of the Warwick Golf Club championships.

Cliff hanger on the card in Warwick Golf Club men's A grade.

Middle management the key for Maryvale XI

PACE: Tom Bourke, pictured bowling for Scots PGC in the Condamine Shield, will play for Maryvale at Slade Park on Sunday.

Maryvale captain knows his side has to dismiss trump Slatter early

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

IAIN Fulton is back on home soil after brushing shoulders with the who's who of the American film industry

The sexiest MKR challenge yet

Courtney and Valerie have these expressions for a good reason.

THE challenge is to make sauce worth bottling, and it’s sexy.

Adele is obsessed with this Aussie TV show

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

THE British singer made time to visit the set of her favourite show.

Ten axes Biggest Loser from Sunday nights

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

Transformed series moved after its ratings slumped to a record low.

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

Married At First Sight’s Nadia finally snaps.

AFTER weeks of bullying by her TV husband, MAFS wife finally snaps.

The mind-boggling cost of Be Our Guest scene

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

ONE scene cost Disney more than the usual budget for an entire movie

Hanson brothers announce dates for Middle of Everywhere tour

The tour opens on June 15

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 279,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $205,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;WARWICK HEIGHTS&quot; Stake your Claim Now!!!

L1 to 9 & 11 to Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 Expressions of...

Prestige residential living elevated position with magnificent outlook 14 lots available, large homesites from 725m2 to 2025m2, sought after area, close to...

Stonewood Park Estate Building Block

7 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $124,500

Prestige residential building block 1072m2 in Warwick's most sought after area "Stonewood Park" close to the golf course. private, quiet, secluded and elevated...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!