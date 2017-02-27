Sitting member happy to see status quo on boundaries

Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg at the grand opening of the JJ Richards and Sons 2017 Stanthorpe Show this year.

MEMBER for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg is delighted the boundaries of the seat have not changed in the state redistribution.

"Southern Downs is one of the only seats which hasn't changed in the redistribution," he said.

"It is good the community of interest in the seat have been kept together. The seat includes the whole of two regional council areas, Southern Downs and Goondiwindi, as well as an area of Toowoomba Regional Council around Millmerran and Cecil Plains."

Most of the former Millmerran shire is in Southern Downs.

Mr Springborg said there were two natural boundaries for the seat, the border with New South Wales in the south and the Great Dividing Range to the east.

"I have looked at the maps and been told by the electoral commission there is no change which means there is no disruption to our community," he said.

The boundaries for the redistribution were released late last week. The number of state seats has increased from 89 to 93.

"The increase in the number of seats was an LNP initative. We still have large regional seats but the members now have a better chance of representing the people," Mr Springborg said.

The increase in the number of seats by four has reduced the required number of electors in all seats which means the larger seats are geograpically smaller than they would have been in an 89-seat parliament.

Mr Springbord has announced he is retiring from the seat of Southern Downs at the next election after first being elected to State Parliament in 1989.

"I am delighted there is no change as it will give the new LNP candidate the chance to work hard and win the support of the people across the electorate," he said.

The LNP will name a candidate within the next week. No other party have yet announced a candidate for the seat.