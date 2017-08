GRASS FIRE: Thick smoke from one of many fires and controlled burns on the Southern Downs this winter.

FOUR rural and two urban appliances from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were on scene of a grass fire on Sunday afternoon.

The alarm was raised after 1pm at Mt Hutton Rd, Numdubberemere, west of Stanthorpe.

At one stage, firefighters were unable to gain access to the front of the fire.

A dozer helped with a break and the fire was under control by late afternoon.

The fire was 500 metres wide at one stage. No structures were under threat during the fire.