Six more animal activists charged over trespass, theft
POLICE have charged six additional animal activists for their alleged involvement in trespass incidents on Darling Downs farms.
The charges relate to the unlawful entry and theft of piglets from a Pittsworth piggery in November 2019, and the unlawful enter and theft of chickens from an egg production facility at Warwick from December 2018 over a six-month period.
As part of Operation Romeo Ruck, detectives from Toowoomba and Forest Hill Major and Organised Crime Squad Rural attended several addresses across South East Queensland on August 3-4 charging six people with 11 offences.
Those charged include:
- A 30-year-old Everton Park man with two counts of enter with intent to commit indictable offence (Stealing) due to appear at Toowoomba Magistrates Court on August 31.
- A 23-year-old Everton Park woman with one count of enter and commit indictable offence (stealing) due to appear due to appear at Toowoomba Magistrates on August 31.
- A 23-year-old Black Mountain man with one count of enter and commit indictable offence (stealing) and two counts of enter with intent to commit indictable offence (stealing) due to appear at Toowoomba Magistrates Court on August 24.
- A 22-year-old Tweed Heads woman with one count of enter with intent to commit indictable offence (stealing) and one count of shop stealing due to appear at Coolangatta Magistrates Court on August 7.
- A 28-year-old Nudgee woman with one count of enter with intent to commit indictable offence (stealing) due to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 24.
- A 24-year-old Currumbin woman with one count of possess tainted property and one count shop stealing due to appear at Coolangatta Magistrates Court on August 24.