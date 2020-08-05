Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
Crime

Six more animal activists charged over trespass, theft

5th Aug 2020 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged six additional animal activists for their alleged involvement in trespass incidents on Darling Downs farms.

The charges relate to the unlawful entry and theft of piglets from a Pittsworth piggery in November 2019, and the unlawful enter and theft of chickens from an egg production facility at Warwick from December 2018 over a six-month period.

As part of Operation Romeo Ruck, detectives from Toowoomba and Forest Hill Major and Organised Crime Squad  Rural attended several addresses across South East Queensland on August 3-4 charging six people with 11 offences.

Those charged include:

  •  A 30-year-old Everton Park man with two counts of enter with intent to commit indictable offence (Stealing) due to appear at Toowoomba Magistrates Court on August 31.
  • A 23-year-old Everton Park woman with one count of enter and commit indictable offence (stealing) due to appear due to appear at Toowoomba Magistrates on August 31.
  • A 23-year-old Black Mountain man with one count of enter and commit indictable offence (stealing) and two counts of enter with intent to commit indictable offence (stealing) due to appear at Toowoomba Magistrates Court on August 24.
  • A 22-year-old Tweed Heads woman with one count of enter with intent to commit indictable offence (stealing) and one count of shop stealing due to appear at Coolangatta Magistrates Court on August 7.
  • A 28-year-old Nudgee woman with one count of enter with intent to commit indictable offence (stealing) due to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 24.
  • A 24-year-old Currumbin woman with one count of possess tainted property and one count shop stealing due to appear at Coolangatta Magistrates Court on August 24.
animal activism trespass twbcourt vegan activism
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly flew into QLD from virus hotspot

        Premium Content Man allegedly flew into QLD from virus hotspot

        News A man avoided Queensland’s tough restrictions on travellers from known coronavirus hotspots by travelling from NSW to the ACT.

        Warwick boys behind attempted car theft

        Premium Content Warwick boys behind attempted car theft

        News Police are urging residents to secure their property, following the incident last...

        13yo threatens store employee with bat after shoplifting

        Premium Content 13yo threatens store employee with bat after shoplifting

        News The altercation begun after the Warwick boy allegedly stole a can of Lynx...

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick District Court, updated...