Six things you didn't know could be recycled

SAVE WASTE: A few extra household items can be saved from landfill with a bit of clever recycling.

MOST households have the separation of cans and plastic containers down pat.

But there are a few additional household items that could be given a second life through recycling if given the chance.

Some may not be suitable for the recycling bin at home, but there are ways to make sure these bits and pieces don't unnecessarily end up in landfill.

1. Batteries

Chemicals found in batteries such as lithium, zinc and mercury can be used time and time again in different ways.

Once batteries have lost their charge, recycling them allows the useful materials to be taken out and used in a new battery or something entirely different.

It is also a much safer alternative than throwing them into the bin where the chemicals may leak, contaminating the earth or waterways.

Aldi supermarkets have battery recycling bins that accept AA, AAA, C, D and 9V batteries.

Battery World also collects used batteries in store.

2. Mobile phones

Like batteries, there are certain chemicals and materials in mobile phones that can be useful in other forms.

All major phone providers collect mobile phones once they are done and dusted.

Drop them off at stores such as Telstra, Optus and Samsung.

If they have a little bit of life in them but you're looking for an upgrade, consider passing the old phone onto a friend or family member who still may get some use from it.

Battery World also collects used mobile phones in store.

3. Soft plastic packaging

This includes waste-bin regulars such as cling wrap, chip packets and bubble wrap.

They may not be able to go into the household recycling bin, but they can be put in special drop-off bins.

The closest drop-off point to Warwick is located at Coles supermarkets in Toowoomba, so next time you're travelling up the highway be sure to take the plastics with you.

4. Printer cartridges

Toner and ink cartridges contain a lot of dangerous materials that are best kept away from the regular rubbish bin.

They can be dropped off at participating Australia Post outlets, as well as Officeworks and JB Hi Fi.

5. Towels

If a towel has a hole or is a little frayed around the edges, it doesn't need to go straight in the bin.

Local animal shelters will be able to use them to keep residents warm until they find a few home.

The same goes for sheets, blankets and other bedding that may be looking a little worse for wear.

6. Coffee pods

Firing up the coffee machine in the morning can leave a bit of a mess behind.

If you're using Nespresso pods they can't be placed in the regular rubbish bin but they can be recycled using a post-back program.

Buy a postage-paid package from the Nespresso website for $1.90 and it'll hold 130 pods.

Fill it up and drop it back off at the post office to be sent through for recycling.