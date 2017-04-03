23°
Skaters in Warwick clean-up

Jonno Colfs
| 3rd Apr 2017 5:47 PM
GNARLY: Seth Alroy, Kai Page (back), Ty Beckhouse and Reece Mills back on deck at the recently cleaned skate park.
GNARLY: Seth Alroy, Kai Page (back), Ty Beckhouse and Reece Mills back on deck at the recently cleaned skate park. Jonno Colfs

A GROUP of proactive Warwick youngsters has done its part to assist with the clean-up after Friday's flooding.

When the Condamine River subsided on Friday afternoon and Saturday, many low-lying parts of Warwick were left covered in mud and debris.

The Warwick skate park, which had been inundated in the deluge, was not spared, with a thick layer of mud covering the popular spot.

Rather than wait for the council to get in and clean it up, Warwick group, Alive Skateboarding Initiative, took the task upon themselves.

One of the founding members of the group, Kai Page, said another member had headed down to the park on Saturday and saw some kids trying to use the bowl, despite the mud and debris.

"The whole park was underwater on Friday and as the water receded it was left in a real mess,” Mr Page said.

"So our member quickly went home, grabbed some tools and brooms and headed back down to the park to clean it all up.

"All up there were about four or five people who chipped in to help.

"We didn't want to wait for council to get to it, they have a lot more important and bigger things on their plate at the moment.”

Mr Page said the idea behind Alive Skateboarding Initiative was spawned by himself and a couple of others.

"The idea was to promote action sports like skateboarding, BMX and mountain biking, on the Southern Downs,” he said.

"These sports don't always get the respect they deserve and there are some around who probably help in giving them a bad rap.

"They are worthwhile and valid sports and we wanted to promote that.”

Mr Page said the group posted footage of what they do to their Facebook page.

"We also gather information from local skateboarders and riders about what they want or would like to see done.

"We're also working on organising an event in Warwick.”

Mr Page said the park had always been a popular spot.

"We absolutely believe the park is used enough to warrant an upgrade,” he said.

"There's people coming down here every day.

"It's definitely not under utililsed.”

Mr Page said Alive Skateboard Initiative liked to keep an eye on the state of the skate park.

"We do as much as we can,” he said.

"We want to make sure everyone is safe and having a good time.

'We try and keep it safe and tidy and in cases like this, we get in and clean it all up so the people who come here can continue to enjoy it.”

