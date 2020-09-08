Skating workshop to wipe out holiday blues

HANG LOOSE: The workshop hopes to inspires kids to practice physical and mental health practices. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

A NEW holiday workshop will give Warwick kids an alternative meaning to the word board-om.

The upcoming event, hosted by Warwick Show and Rodeo Society and Longboarding Family Inc, was inspired by a need to look out for Rose City’s youngest, according to marketing and events manager Teilah McKelvey.

“Being a mum, I’ve noticed the trend that we don’t have as much afternoon sport on or an outside school connection, that it’s harder to socialise,” she said.

“I think, at the moment, we just need to remember how important it is to look out for each other, kids or adults.”

The workshop would see kids learn about mental wellbeing in tandem with the popular skateboarding technique, and was one of the many activities Mrs McKelvey had lined up during the September break.

She was also looking for chefs, artists, gardeners and others who would be interested in holding a workshop.

“We’re aware that the community hasn’t had many events, especially for kids, and possibly travel isn’t really much of an option due to Covid,” she said.

“We’re still keeping class sizes to 10 with Covid restrictions in place, which means parents can feel safe they’re not in a massive crowd.

“And this will give them the confidence and skills to use in the new bike park or skate park that it can be hard to teach.”

The longboard workshop will be held on Sunday, September 27 at 3pm - 4:30pm at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Bring your own helmet, chin and elbow pads.

Spots are limited to 40 people and tickets are $10.

Register via the Facebook link or contact the office on 4661 9060.