Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Security cameras at Leigh Galbraith's Coffs Harbour home captured some incredible night time footage.
Security cameras at Leigh Galbraith's Coffs Harbour home captured some incredible night time footage.
News

Skin crawling vision caught on security camera

Janine Watson
30th Apr 2020 4:40 PM | Updated: 1st May 2020 6:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

If snakes make your skin crawl, this footage caught on a home security camera will be hard to watch.

It shows a python making its way along the front gate of Leigh Galbraith's Coffs Harbour home in the early hours of Monday morning.

She lives behind the Bray Street shops and has security cameras installed.

The movement of the snake attempting to make its way from the gate straight up into the roof cavity triggered the cameras.

She was sent a security alert and when she checked the vision she couldn't believe her eyes.

"At first I thought it was a stick - and that somebody was waving it in front of the security camera - and then I saw the tongue and I was absolutely horrified."

Over the twenty years she has lived there, she's found the odd snake skin in the attic so she knows they're around.

"They keep the rats away. I have to keep telling myself that because it freaks me out that they're up there."

She lives with her 24-year-old son who isn't phased in the slightest, and her little 'bitsa' poodle who sleeps much of the time.

Leigh Galbraith .
Leigh Galbraith .

Now when she gets up in the middle of the night she takes extra time turning the lights on and checking for movement.

"You just don't know what goes bump in the dark do you?"

She realises pythons aren't venomous but knows she's not the only one "freaked out" by the footage.

"A friend from Canada said he would much rather risk running into grizzly bear or a wolf in the woods than that."

coffs harbour editors picks pythons snakes snake video
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police warn to not ‘go crazy’ with eased restrictions

        premium_icon Police warn to not ‘go crazy’ with eased restrictions

        News Restrictions are set to ease tonight. Here is your go-to guide on the legal fun you can have this weekend.

        • 1st May 2020 5:00 AM
        Producers wage war against powerful double threat

        premium_icon Producers wage war against powerful double threat

        News Southerns Downs farmers were still fighting off drought when the next threat to...

        • 1st May 2020 5:00 AM
        Pub owner: ‘Things may never be the same’

        premium_icon Pub owner: ‘Things may never be the same’

        News Pubs, clubs and restaurants will be the last to reopen and owners fear a Saturday...

        • 1st May 2020 5:00 AM
        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience