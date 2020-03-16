Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Like regular check-ups at your GP, regular services will ensure your vehicle receives a clean bill of health.
Like regular check-ups at your GP, regular services will ensure your vehicle receives a clean bill of health.
Motoring

Skipping car services can mean big trouble for your engine

Blair Bentley , RACQ technical adviser
16th Mar 2020 6:30 AM

“You’ve got high cholesterol” is a phrase you may hear from your doctor, but did you know you could also hear it from your mechanic? Just like how high cholesterol can spell trouble for your body, a sludge build-up in a car can cause serious damage for the engine.

How does my engine develop a cholesterol problem I hear you ask? Surprisingly easy, skip your car’s scheduled services and it’ll develop all by itself, as oil turns into sludge, clogging up the inside of your engine, just like cholesterol.

Oil has a number of jobs to do in an engine beyond providing lubrication for the moving parts. It also helps to clean and cool the various internal parts, as the burning of fossil fuels can be a dirty process that generates a lot of heat and friction.

While using a good quality oil specified by your car’s manufacturer will do its job for a period, it eventually starts to degrade and succumb to the harsh operating conditions. Manufacturers set up the servicing schedule for a reason, and the cost of replacing an engine due to sludge far exceeds the money saved by not servicing the car properly.

Like regular check-ups at your GP, regular services will ensure your vehicle receives a clean bill of health.

car advice cars news motoring advice racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students struggling with basic sentences

        premium_icon Students struggling with basic sentences

        Education A worrying decline in writing skills in Queensland schools has sparked calls for a change in the way students are taught.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health ‘Be good to each other’: PM’s message as new restrictions enforced

        Producer’s dealt another blow from cancellation of show

        premium_icon Producer’s dealt another blow from cancellation of show

        News ‘I guess everyone would just be disappointed they can’t showcase their livelihood’:...