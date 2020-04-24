SKYROCKETING: Warwick experts say kids in desperate need

PHONE HIGH: More Warwick youth have been seeking out phone help as coronavirus worry continues.

PHONE HIGH: More Warwick youth have been seeking out phone help as coronavirus worry continues.

WARWICK families and experts say the coronavirus pandemic is causing anxiety to ”skyrocket” in children and young adults.

School chaplain Jason Skinner said he had already seen how global uncertainty and change in routine had affected the wellbeing of the children he worked with.

“When it first started, the world went into fear and panic and chaos about it and the number of kids with anxiety skyrocketed,” he said. “Everyone was scared and anxious and it was not a healthy environment to be in.”

The news comes as nationwide youth health service, Kids Helpline revealed that an Australian child was calling the helpline every 69 seconds.

Data gathered from the service since March, as the Australian crisis began, showed it had experienced a 40 per cent spike in calls compared to the same time last year.

Headspace Warwick manager Travis McGuire said since closing doors, referrals had declined but over-the-phone engagement was at a high.

“The statistics speak for themselves. Our engagement level since working from home has gone to 80 per cent attendance, with 79 per cent of that attendance being through phone and 11 per cent online,” Mr McGuire said.

He said for most youth in need, stress came from coronavirus-related items, rather than fear of getting the virus.

“They’re worried about staying at home, not seeing mates as regularly — those sort of impacts are playing into stress and anxiety,” he said.

Warwick BUSHkids service manager Marianne Taylor said parents were also feeling the fallout of keeping their young kids safe.

“Parents are in a steep learning curve and to add to it they also have home schooling on their plate,” she said.

“There is a lot of stress to ensure they’re doing their best.

“We’re all doing the best we can in this situation but parents should also know it’s okay to ask for support.”

People aged between five and 25 seeking support with mental health can contact Kids Helpline at kidshelpline.com.au or on 1800 55 1800, Headspace Warwick on (07) 4661 1999 or BUSHkids on (07) 4667 1200.