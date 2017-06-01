18°
Slain policeman Brett Forte's wife tormented at memorial

Chris Clarke | 1st Jun 2017 1:10 PM

THE wife of slain officer Brett Forte has been tormented by supporters of Rick Maddison outside Toowoomba Police Station this morning.

 

Susan Forte is supported by friends and family as she visits a makeshift memorial to her husband outside Toowoomba Police Station.
Susan Forte is supported by friends and family as she visits a makeshift memorial to her husband outside Toowoomba Police Station. Darren England

 

Senior Constable Susan Forte was so emotional she could barely walk without the support of her family as she exited the station to place flowers at a memorial site.

 

Brett and Susan Forte on their wedding day.
Brett and Susan Forte on their wedding day. Darren England

 

While hunched over, surrounded by family and media, a carful of Maddison's associates drove past and yelled: "What about Rick?".

A gasp could be heard but the Forte family did not otherwise react.

A card left by Brett Forte’s in-laws.
A card left by Brett Forte’s in-laws. Darren England

 

Sen Constable Forte walked off in an embrace with her daughter Emma Morris, 16.

Brett Forte's funeral is expected to be held in Toowoomba next Wednesday.

Slain policeman Brett Forte's wife tormented at memorial

