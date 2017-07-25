'Slippery' employee fined for Warwick pub theft

FINED: A Warwick man faced court yesterday charged with two counts of stealing.

WHILE working behind the bar at the Criterion Hotel, Geordie Keith Beckhouse was twice caught on camera stealing.

The 41-year-old was seen passing more than $100 worth of Jim Beam to his brother, free of charge, in January.

A month later, the Warwick man then stole $145 from a bingo tin, which he then used to buy alcohol from the hotel bottle shop to replace the stolen Jim Beam.

CCTV footage captured both crimes, which were labelled "slippery" by Magistrate Anne Thacker at Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday.

Beckhouse pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing by a clerk or servant.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Steve de Lissa said the man reported management previously allowed alcohol to be taken as long as it was replaced.

But he said taking $145 from the bingo tin was "stealing by conversion".

"He was going to purchase alcohol to put back into stock but he didn't have the right to use the bingo money for that purpose," Sgt deLissa said.

The court heard Beckhouse told police he paid back the money.

"But that's not the point, your honour, you can't take the money first and then pay it back," Sgt deLissa said.

Beckhouse said the incident was an "honest mistake" and he was simply trying to encourage his brother and his friends to return to the pub.

The 41-year-old told the court he lost his job as a result of the incidents and planned to move away from Warwick.

Magistrate Thacker said the way the man conducted himself was dishonest.

"You've taken it and said you'll pay it back later," she said.

"You can't do it because later never comes, does it?"

"Prosecution is still asking for you to pay the money and you haven't paid it."

Ms Thacker said vulnerable members of the community relied on people doing the right thing.

"It's impeccable behaviour that's required when touching things that don't belong to you," she said.

Beckhouse was fined $1300 and ordered to pay $251 restitution.

When Ms Thacker raised the question of recording a conviction, Beckhouse said a record would make it hard to secure employment.

Ms Thacker said she believed the community had a right to know but decided against recording the conviction based on the level of offending.

"You can make your fresh start but you have to be very particular," she said.