Slow down for school holidays

NO NEED FOR SPEED: Andrew Gale wants people to learn the only way to control time is by planning ahead (or being Dr Who), not speeding.

LAST week it became clear that Easter was rapidly coming upon us.

No, not just from ads on TV or the eggs and hot cross buns in the stores (I think they came out a week after Christmas).

The increasing idiocy on our roads told me that a long weekend was coming.

You know Easter is coming, the same way you know that Christmas is coming.

The traffic increases on the roads, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

It's good to see people getting about. I just don't like to see the speed increase and the incidence of bad behaviour on our roads.

It becomes apparent when you hit the highway and main roads in our towns. You can feel the "pressure” from the other drivers in a mad race to get somewhere, whether it be across the country or back to the supermarket for some more prawns, who knows.

Car speeds are up. Cars are ripping in and out and across intersections, taking the sorts of risk that we don't see generally.

On Thursday I drove to Stanthorpe to do a few driving lessons.

As soon as I left Warwick I set the cruise control on 100 and settled in for what I knew would be coming on this normally placid drive.

By the time I was at Glen creek I had four cars "up my clacker”, the closest one so close I couldn't even see the number-plate on the front

of it.

In this situation I normally start looking for somewhere to pull up to let "speed racer” and friends go past me, but I could see a slow- moving caravan up ahead of me so that was pointless.

As I got closer to the caravan I could see it was travelling quite slowly, well under 100.

I could see that the road past it was clear of oncoming traffic and there was a broken centre line so I indicated and swung out and overtook it.

I fully expected the 4 cars, that were previously part of my "high speed train” to stay in my "slipstream” and come with me around the caravan.

There were still no oncoming cars in sight and a couple of hundred metres of safe overtaking opportunity to be had, but to my surprise I just saw them pull in behind the caravan in a "low speed train.”

I shook my head.

Before I got to the rabbit grid, those cars had caught up and overtaken me on an overtaking lane.

By the time I had driven to Stanthorpe I had caught them up again. My speed had barely wavered off the 100 by more than one or two cents.

What speed were the drivers of these cars doing and were prepared to do to catch and pass me? Why didn't they take the simple overtaking opportunity 20kms before?

Is the pressure of having a "perfect” Easter or Christmas so great that we are prepared to put ourselves at risk of having accidents, getting hurt or fined?

As a driving instructor, I generally find that most of this is caused by drivers simply failing to look far enough "up” the road. Then failing to gather a full appreciation for what is happening well ahead of them. Once you have a grasp of the big picture of what is happening around you it's far easier to plan overtaking manoeuvres safely and react to the unexpected.

I often tell my students that we are all "time poor”. Only Doctor Who can master time. So until he starts selling Tardises, we have to be efficient in what we do when we drive otherwise "time pressure” builds up.

The "easy way out” of this is then to speed. But that's the dumb way. The smart way is to look ahead, plan, give yourself plenty of time and be more efficient.

It's easy to be reminded of Aesop's classic fable of the Tortoise and the Hare when you see this. If you haven't read it for a while, refresh your memory. I'll be the tortoise every time because it isn't a race to be first where I come from - the object is to finish - safely.

That is, until I have bought my new Tardis.